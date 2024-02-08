Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 5, 2024 to Wednesday February 7, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 604,524 8,713,371,599 5 February 2024 850 12,375.0353 10,518,780 6 February 2024 850 12,555.9412 10,672,550 7 February 2024 850 12,599.7059 10,709,750 Total 5-7 February 2024 2,550 31,901,080 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,703 12,510.2275 33,815,145 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 110,766 1,276,441,001 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 609,777 8,779,087,823 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,501,736 37,443,426,912 5 February 2024 3,391 12,503.2660 42,398,575 6 February 2024 3,391 12,733.3147 43,178,670 7 February 2024 3,391 12,817.7986 43,465,155 Total 5-7 February 2024 10,173 129,042,400 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,154 12,684.7931 103,431,803 Bought from the Foundation* 2,568 12,684.7931 32,574,549 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 450,697 5,250,205,389 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,522,631 37,708,475,663

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 350,555 A shares and 1,451,082 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.25% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

As announced today (in separate announcement) the share buy-back program has been terminated with immediate effect and no further shares will be acquired.

Copenhagen, February 8, 2024

