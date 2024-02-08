Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 5, 2024 to Wednesday February 7, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|604,524
|8,713,371,599
|5 February 2024
|850
|12,375.0353
|10,518,780
|6 February 2024
|850
|12,555.9412
|10,672,550
|7 February 2024
|850
|12,599.7059
|10,709,750
|Total 5-7 February 2024
|2,550
|31,901,080
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,703
|12,510.2275
|33,815,145
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|110,766
|1,276,441,001
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|609,777
|8,779,087,823
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,501,736
|37,443,426,912
|5 February 2024
|3,391
|12,503.2660
|42,398,575
|6 February 2024
|3,391
|12,733.3147
|43,178,670
|7 February 2024
|3,391
|12,817.7986
|43,465,155
|Total 5-7 February 2024
|10,173
|129,042,400
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,154
|12,684.7931
|103,431,803
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,568
|12,684.7931
|32,574,549
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|450,697
|5,250,205,389
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,522,631
|37,708,475,663
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 350,555 A shares and 1,451,082 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.25% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
As announced today (in separate announcement) the share buy-back program has been terminated with immediate effect and no further shares will be acquired.
Copenhagen, February 8, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
