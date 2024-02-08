Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                           
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).     
                                                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 5, 2024 to Wednesday February 7, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)604,524 8,713,371,599
5 February 202485012,375.035310,518,780
6 February 202485012,555.941210,672,550
7 February 202485012,599.705910,709,750
Total 5-7 February 20242,550 31,901,080
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,70312,510.227533,815,145
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)110,766 1,276,441,001
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)609,777 8,779,087,823
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,501,736 37,443,426,912
5 February 20243,39112,503.266042,398,575
6 February 20243,39112,733.314743,178,670
7 February 20243,39112,817.798643,465,155
Total 5-7 February 202410,173 129,042,400
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,15412,684.7931103,431,803
Bought from the Foundation*2,56812,684.793132,574,549
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)450,697 5,250,205,389
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,522,631 37,708,475,663

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 350,555 A shares and 1,451,082 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.25% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

As announced today (in separate announcement) the share buy-back program has been terminated with immediate effect and no further shares will be acquired.

Copenhagen, February 8, 2024

Attachments


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2024 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2024