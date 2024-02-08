Wrap Technologies, Inc. Announces Full Deployment of BolaWrap for Fairfax County Police Department

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), the maker of BolaWrap and the innovative public safety solutions platform, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to public safety with the full deployment of the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) in Fairfax, Virginia. This marks one of the first full deployments of this groundbreaking technology by a major law enforcement agency in the United States.



The decision to implement BolaWrap devices department-wide follows a successful pilot program conducted by FCPD. This full-scale deployment by the FCPD is a significant stride towards creating a safer environment for both officers and the communities they serve. BolaWrap’s utility extends far beyond traditional law enforcement practices, providing a humane and effective response to incidents involving individuals in crisis.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is dedicated to advancing our ability to respond to dynamic situations, prioritizing safety and de-escalation,” said Kevin Davis, Chief of Police of the FCPD. “As we introduce this innovative tool, we expect our overall ability to handle incidents to continue to improve. FCPD remains at the forefront of policing as we work to keep driving our practices forward.”

The deployment of BolaWrap by FCPD is a pivotal moment in advancing community safety, offering an invaluable solution for addressing multifaceted situations, including those entangled with the challenges of mental health and substance abuse. In an era where mental health and substance abuse issues are increasingly intertwined with law enforcement encounters, BolaWrap offers a vital means of de-escalation and conflict resolution.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Fairfax County Police Department in implementing the BolaWrap solution,” said Scot Cohen, CEO of Wrap. “This full deployment showcases our commitment to providing law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to protect both officers and the communities they serve. BolaWrap is a vital component of our mission to advance policing into a new era.”

The widespread attention garnered by BolaWrap reflects a growing recognition of the importance of deploying modern, non-lethal tools in policing. It underscores the collective commitment to finding solutions that prioritize safety, de-escalation, and community well-being, all of which BolaWrap embodies. This deployment is not merely a step forward; it is a leap toward a more secure and compassionate future in law enforcement.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field.

Wrap Intrensic is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process.

Together, Wrap’s Solutions help foster safer communities globally.

