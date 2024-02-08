BookingCentral.com releases insurance update for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators has announced a new software release.



The new release includes an integrated renter’s insurance module that allows operators to easily offer renter’s insurance to their customers. The integrated insurance module provides a process that is seamless to both the boat rental operator and the customer.

The new release also includes a Check In/Check Out module with safety checklists, customer signatures, damage reporting and before/after pictures.

BookingCentral has made it easy for operators to be compliant with the Florida Boating Safety Act SB 606 and SB 418. For more information, please visit:

https://www.bookingcentral.com/blog/everything-you-need-to-know-about-sb-606-for-florida-boat-rental-operators

About BookingCentral.com