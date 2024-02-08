TFI International Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

  • Fourth quarter operating income of $198.3 million compares to $216.9 million in the same prior year quarter
  • Fourth quarter net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in Q4 2022, while adjusted net income1 of $147.0 million compares to $151.8 million in Q4 2022
  • Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.53 compares to $1.74 in Q4 2022, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.71 compares to $1.72 in Q4 2022
  • Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities grew to $302.6 million, up 22% over the prior year period and free cash flow1 grew to $243.8 million, up 29% over the prior year period
  • The Board of Directors approved a $0.40 quarterly dividend, an increase of 14%

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are shown in U.S. dollars.

“We generated robust free cash flow during the quarter, bringing our full-year total to more than $9 per share1 and wrapping up 2023 on a favorable note as our team continues to strive for day-to-day efficiencies while delivering superior service. Despite market conditions, during the fourth quarter we were able to grow revenue over the prior year period and deliver adjusted diluted EPS of $1.71. Strategically, we capitalized on our cash flow and strong balance sheet by significantly investing during periods of weaker freight demand, committing   $2 billion of capital during 2023 into announced acquisitions and share buybacks,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re entering 2024 in an attractive position across all four business segments, with Logistics outperforming the market boosted by our recent successful acquisition of JHT, with Truckload standing to significantly benefit from our Daseke acquisition expected to close in the second quarter, and with the ongoing turnaround at LTL a top priority.  This involves a renewed focus on LTL growth and quality of revenue through improved service, as evidenced by our latest cargo claims ratio of only 0.5% for US LTL, down from 1.5% a year earlier, and our second-to-none Canadian LTL cargo claims ratio of 0.1%. Looking ahead, while continuing our sharp focus on day-to-day operations, we can also seek highly strategic investment opportunities while returning excess cash to shareholders, consistent with our Board’s recently approved 14% increase to our quarterly dividend.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Financial highlightsThree-months ended
December 31		Years ended
December 31
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)2023202220232022
Total revenue1,968.71,956.77,521.28,812.5
Revenue before fuel surcharge1,674.11,616.56,416.97,357.1
Adjusted EBITDA1320.9305.01,187.91,425.0
Operating income198.3216.9757.61,146.0
Net cash from operating activities302.6248.31,013.8971.6
Net income131.4153.5504.9823.2
EPS - diluted ($)1.531.745.809.02
Adjusted net income1147.0151.8538.3731.7
Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($)1.711.726.188.02
Weighted average number of shares ('000s)85,08286,67085,90889,360

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Total revenue of $1.97 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the prior year period and revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.67 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to contributions from business acquisitions offset by reduced volumes driven by weaker end market demand.

Operating income of $198.3 million compared to $216.9 million the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decline in revenues as a result of weaker market demand in the quarter and the impact of a decrease in gains from assets held for sale of $23.0 million, partially offset by contributions from business acquisitions of $24.1 million.

Net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in the prior year period, and net income of $1.53 per diluted share compared to $1.74 in the prior year period.  Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $147.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $151.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue declined for three segments relative to the prior year period with decreases of 9% for Package and Courier, 6% for Less-Than-Truckload, and 5% for Truckload, while total revenue for Logistics increased 28%. Operating income declined for Package and Courier by 8%, for Less-Than-Truckload by 19%, and for Truckload by 29% and increased for Logistics by 60% in the fourth quarter in comparison to the prior-year. Operating income in the Truckload segment decreased due to a $16.0 million gain on the sale of assets held for sale being recognized in the same prior year period, while operating income in the logistics segment increased primarily through business acquisitions.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Total revenue was $7.52 billion for 2023 versus $8.81 billion in 2022.  Revenue before fuel surcharge of $6.42 billion compared to $7.36 billion the prior year.  The decrease is primarily due to weaker market demand and the sale of CFI in 2022 resulting in a decrease of $333.3 million.

Operating income totaled $757.6 million compared to $1,146.0 million. The decrease is mainly attributable to the weaker market demand referenced above, a gain on sale of business of $73.7 million in 2022, as well as $107.3 million less gains from the sale of rolling stock, equipment, and assets held for sale and the 2022 sale of CFI which contributed $46.1 million in 2022.

Net income was $504.9 million, or $5.80 per diluted share, compared to $823.2 million, or $9.02 per diluted share a year earlier.  Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, non-IFRS measures, were $538.3 million, or $6.18 per diluted share, compared to $731.7 million, or $8.02 per diluted share the prior year.

During 2023, total revenue declined 10% for Package and Courier, 16% for Less-Than-Truckload, 21% for Truckload and 4% for Logistics relative to the prior year.  Operating income was down 15% for Package and Courier, 34% for Less-Than-Truckload, 35% for Truckload, and up 14% for Logistics.

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.

SEGMENTED RESULTS

To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.

Selected segmented financial information

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Package
 and
 Courier		  Less-
Than-
Truckload		  Truckload  Logistics  Corporate  Eliminations Total 
Three months ended December 31, 2023                   
Revenue before fuel surcharge1122,033  695,930  399,277  471,638    (14,764) 1,674,114 
% of total revenue28% 43% 24% 25%       100%
Adjusted EBITDA340,939  125,064  98,770  69,230  (13,065)   320,938 
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,433.5% 18.0% 24.7% 14.7%       19.2%
Operating income (loss)34,711  71,447  50,657  54,654  (13,212)   198,257 
Operating margin3,428.4% 10.3% 12.7% 11.6%       11.8%
Total assets less intangible assets3175,336  2,134,895  1,146,497  357,251  450,340    4,264,319 
Net capital expenditures39,572  37,380  4,725  1,792  129    53,598 
Three months ended December 31, 2022                   
Revenue before fuel surcharge1129,074  720,783  403,351  375,968    (12,681) 1,616,495 
% of total revenue29% 46% 25% 20%       100%
Adjusted EBITDA343,935  126,307  104,007  43,473  (12,766)   304,956 
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,434.0% 17.5% 25.8% 11.6%       18.9%
Operating income (loss)37,563  88,240  71,842  34,204  (14,989)   216,860 
Operating margin3,429.1% 12.2% 17.8% 9.1%       13.4%
Total assets less intangible assets3182,605  2,107,874  1,085,629  263,017  274,595     3,913,720 
Net capital expenditures36,045  57,273  14,248  131  58    77,755 
Year ended December 31, 2023                   
Revenue before fuel surcharge1461,930  2,777,309  1,625,592  1,604,878    (52,823) 6,416,886 
% of total revenue28% 44% 26% 22%       100%
Adjusted EBITDA3139,437  473,602  428,203  207,800  (61,102)   1,187,940 
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,430.2% 17.1% 26.3% 12.9%       18.5%
Operating income (loss)114,360  310,429  237,393  160,112  (64,659)   757,635 
Operating margin3,424.8% 11.2% 14.6% 10.0%       11.8%
Total assets less intangible assets3175,336  2,134,895  1,146,497  357,251  450,340    4,264,319 
Net capital expenditures319,935  154,832  29,098  3,725  238    207,828 
Year ended December 31, 2022                   
Revenue before fuel surcharge1498,972  3,243,557  1,986,331  1,689,122    (60,918) 7,357,064 
% of total revenue27% 45% 28% 20%       100%
Adjusted EBITDA3160,838  567,759  557,058  178,690  (39,321)   1,425,024 
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,432.2% 17.5% 28.0% 10.6%       19.4%
Operating income134,306  470,807  366,868  140,446  33,611    1,146,038 
Operating margin3,426.9% 14.5% 18.5% 8.3%       15.6%
Total assets less intangible assets3182,605  2,107,874  1,085,629  263,017  274,595    3,913,720 
Net capital expenditures310,636  132,814  31,658  676  170    175,954 

1 Includes intersegment revenue.
2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.
3 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
4 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

Net cash flow from operating activities was $1,013.8 million during 2023 compared to $971.6 million the prior year. The 4% increase was due to stronger working capital conversion. The Company returned $409.1 million to shareholders during the year, of which $121.1 million was through dividends and $288.0 million was through share repurchases. In addition, the Company deployed $628.7 million for business combinations and announced another $1.1 billion expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2024.

On December 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per outstanding common share paid on January 15, 2024, representing a 14% increase over the $0.35 quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

TFI International will host a conference call on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A recording of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m Eastern, Friday, February 23, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 by entering passcode 13743370.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company’s ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company’s ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company’s operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, consummate, and successfully integrate acquisitions. In addition, any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting that are identified, and the cost of remediation of any such material weakness and any other control deficiencies, may have adverse effects on the Company and impact future results. 

The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2023 Q3 MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company’s control. The Company’s future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com

   
TFI International Inc.   
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 
 DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
 
      
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)As at  As at 
 December 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		 
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents335,556  147,117 
Trade and other receivables894,771  1,030,726 
Inventoried supplies23,964  24,181 
Current taxes recoverable23,637  12,788 
Prepaid expenses56,269  38,501 
Assets held for sale1,802  10,250 
Current assets1,335,999  1,263,563 
      
Property and equipment2,415,472  2,131,955 
Right-of-use assets425,630  381,640 
Intangible assets2,019,301  1,592,110 
Investments50,209  85,964 
Employee benefits-  4,359 
Other assets16,394  19,192 
Deferred tax assets20,615  27,047 
Non-current assets4,947,621  4,242,267 
Total assets6,283,620  5,505,830 
      
Liabilities     
Trade and other payables671,936  708,768 
Current taxes payable2,442  41,714 
Provisions66,565  43,903 
Other financial liabilities23,420  19,275 
Long-term debt174,351  37,087 
Lease liabilities127,397  115,934 
Current liabilities1,066,111  966,681 
      
Long-term debt1,709,831  1,278,670 
Lease liabilities332,761  297,105 
Employee benefits53,231  - 
Provisions93,335  131,736 
Other financial liabilities3,699  382 
Deferred tax liabilities433,242  368,186 
Non-current liabilities2,626,099  2,076,079 
Total liabilities3,692,210  3,042,760 
      
Equity     
Share capital1,107,290  1,089,229 
Contributed surplus37,684  41,491 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(200,539) (233,321)
Retained earnings1,646,975  1,565,671 
Total equity2,591,410  2,463,070 
      
Contingencies, letters of credit and other commitments     
Subsequent events     
Total liabilities and equity6,283,620  5,505,830 

** The Company's financial reporting framework is IFRS as issued by the IASB.


TFI International Inc. 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)2023 2022 
     
Revenue6,416,886 7,357,064 
Fuel surcharge1,104,281 1,455,427 
Total revenue7,521,167 8,812,491 
     
Materials and services expenses3,805,846 4,592,191 
Personnel expenses2,109,622 2,362,856 
Other operating expenses434,751 492,291 
Depreciation of property and equipment249,835 248,638 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets132,112 126,276 
Amortization of intangible assets60,028 55,679 
Loss (gain) on sale of business3,011 (73,653)
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment(15,510)(59,661)
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets(1,482)(210)
Loss (gain) on sale of land and buildings40 (43)
Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale(14,721)(77,911)
Total operating expenses6,763,532 7,666,453 
     
Operating income757,635 1,146,038 
     
Finance (income) costs    
Finance income(8,612)(1,750)
Finance costs89,483 82,147 
Net finance costs80,871 80,397 
     
Income before income tax676,764 1,065,641 
Income tax expense171,887 242,409 
     
Net income504,877 823,232 
     
Earnings per share    
Basic earnings per share5.88 9.21 
Diluted earnings per share5.80 9.02 



TFI International Inc. 
 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)2023  2022 
      
Net income504,877  823,232 
      
Other comprehensive income (loss)     
Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years:     
Foreign currency translation differences(881) (10,148)
Net investment hedge, net of tax39,705  (72,046)
Employee benefits, net of tax-  292 
Items that may never be reclassified to income:     
Defined benefit plan remeasurement, net of tax2,016  63,508 
Items directly reclassified to retained earnings:     
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities     
measured at fair value through OCI, net of tax7,281  (5,495)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax48,121  (23,889)
      
Total comprehensive income552,998  799,343 



TFI International Inc. 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY 
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)         Accumulated          
          foreign  Accumulated       
       Accumulated  currency  unrealized       
       unrealized  translation  gain (loss)     Total equity 
       loss on  differences  on invest-     attributable 
       employee  and net  ments in  Retained  to owners 
 Share  Contributed  benefit  investment  equity  earnings  of the 
 capital  surplus  plans  hedge  securities  (deficit)  Company 
                     
Balance as at December 31, 20221,089,229  41,491  -  (239,120) 5,799  1,565,671  2,463,070 
                     
Net income-  -  -  -  -  504,877  504,877 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax-  -  -  38,824  7,281  2,016  48,121 
Realized (loss) gain on equity securities-  -  -  -  (13,323) 13,323  - 
Total comprehensive (loss) income-  -  -  38,824  (6,042) 520,216  552,998 
                     
Share-based payment transactions, net of tax-  21,424  -  -  -  -  21,424 
Stock options exercised, net of tax17,179  (4,402) -  -  -  -  12,777 
Dividends to owners of the Company-  -  -  -  -  (124,254) (124,254)
Repurchase of own shares(28,303) -  -  -  -  (259,721) (288,024)
Net settlement of restricted share units                    
and performance share units, net of tax29,185  (20,829) -  -  -  (54,937) (46,581)
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity18,061  (3,807) -  -  -  (438,912) (424,658)
                     
 Balance as at December 31, 20231,107,290  37,684  -  (200,296) (243) 1,646,975  2,591,410 
                     
Balance as at December 31, 20211,133,181  39,150  (292) (156,926) 12,553  1,282,689  2,310,355 
                     
Net income-  -  -  -  -  823,232  823,232 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax-  -  292  (82,194) (5,495) 63,508  (23,889)
Realized (loss) gain on equity securities-  -  -  -  (1,259) 1,259  - 
Total comprehensive income (loss)-  -  292  (82,194) (6,754) 887,999  799,343 
                     
Share-based payment transactions, net of tax-  16,298  -  -  -  -  16,298 
Stock options exercised, net of tax22,800  (6,298) -  -  -  -  16,502 
Issuance of shares, net of expenses-  -  -  -  -  -  - 
Dividends to owners of the Company-  -  -  -  -  (102,615) (102,615)
Repurchase of own shares(68,536) -  -  -  -  (499,447) (567,983)
Net settlement of restricted share units, net of tax1,784  (7,659) -  -  -  (2,955) (8,830)
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity(43,952) 2,341  -  -  -  (605,017) (646,628)
                     
Balance as at December 31, 20221,089,229  41,491  -  (239,120) 5,799  1,565,671  2,463,070 



TFI International Inc. 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)2023  2022 
      
Cash flows from operating activities     
Net income504,877  823,232 
Adjustments for:     
Depreciation of property and equipment249,835  248,638 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets132,112  126,276 
Amortization of intangible assets60,028  55,679 
Share-based payment transactions13,451  14,648 
Net finance costs80,871  80,397 
Income tax expense171,887  242,409 
Loss (gain) on sale of business3,011  (73,653)
Gain on sale of property and equipment(15,470) (59,704)
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets(1,482) (210)
Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale(14,721) (77,911)
Employee benefits60,212  14,946 
Provisions, net of payments(33,696) 26,044 
Net change in non-cash operating working capital106,631  (147,453)
Interest paid(70,354) (77,512)
Income tax paid(233,353) (224,181)
Net cash from operating activities1,013,839  971,645 
      
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities     
Purchases of property and equipment(361,563) (350,824)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment73,339  128,821 
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale50,280  131,250 
Purchases of intangible assets(2,758) (6,120)
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets-  250 
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed-  546,228 
Business combinations, net of cash acquired(628,701) (158,251)
Purchases of investments(41,719) (80,551)
Proceeds from sale of investments89,225  12,930 
Others24,565  (311)
Net cash (used in) from investing activities(797,332) 223,422 
      
Cash flows used in financing activities     
Net (decrease) increase in bank indebtedness(6,337) 7,490 
Proceeds from long-term debt575,000  334,164 
Repayment of long-term debt(41,371) (369,692)
Net increase (decrease) in revolving facilities25,242  (236,502)
Repayment of lease liabilities(128,107) (123,606)
Decrease of other financial liabilities(9,572) (21,108)
Dividends paid(121,095) (97,321)
Repurchase of own shares(288,024) (567,983)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options12,777  16,502 
Share repurchase for settlement of restricted share     
units and performance share units(46,581) (9,186)
Net cash used in financing activities(28,068) (1,067,242)
      
Net change in cash and cash equivalents188,439  127,825 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year147,117  19,292 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year335,556  147,117 


SEGMENT INFORMATION

Geographical information (Unaudited)

Total revenue is attributed to geographical locations based on the origin of service’s location.

 PackageLess-     
 andThan-     
 CourierTruckloadTruckloadLogisticsEliminations Total
2023
Canada583,198608,5451,139,272271,136(34,915)2,567,236
United States-2,760,022796,7661,425,880(28,737)4,953,931
Total583,1983,368,5671,936,0381,697,016(63,652)7,521,167
        
2022
Canada650,844667,5061,182,198256,714(34,202)2,723,060
United States-3,355,6571,268,8401,488,941(41,632)6,071,806
Mexico---17,625- 17,625
Total650,8444,023,1632,451,0381,763,280(75,834)8,812,491

 

Package and Courier

(unaudited)Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)2023 % 2022 % 2023 % 2022 % 
Total revenue156,198   172,381   583,198   650,844   
Fuel surcharge(34,165)  (43,307)  (121,268)  (151,872)  
Revenue122,033 100.0%129,074 100.0%461,930 100.0%498,972 100.0%
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		41,104 33.7%42,784 33.1%163,960 35.5%167,725 33.6%
Personnel expenses33,695 27.6%35,877 27.8%133,504 28.9%144,650 29.0%
Other operating expenses6,403 5.2%6,667 5.2%26,374 5.7%26,845 5.4%
Depreciation of property and equipment2,969 2.4%3,080 2.4%11,789 2.6%12,863 2.6%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets3,103 2.5%3,135 2.4%12,654 2.7%13,024 2.6%
Amortization of intangible assets156 0.1%157 0.1%627 0.1%645 0.1%
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment(106)-0.1%(189)-0.1%(510)-0.1%(1,087)-0.2%
(Gain) loss on derecognition of right-of-use assets(2)-0.0%- - (835)-0.2%1 0.0%
Loss on sale of land and buildings and assets
   held for sale		- - - - 7 0.0% 0.0%
Operating income34,711 28.4%37,563 29.1%114,360 24.8%134,306 26.9%
Adjusted EBITDA140,939 33.5%43,935 34.0%139,437 30.2%160,838 32.2%
Return on invested capital1  28.1%  32.5%        

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Operational data     
(unaudited)Three months ended December 31  Years ended December 31 
(Revenue in U.S. dollars)2023 2022 Variance %  2023 2022 Variance % 
Revenue per pound (including fuel)$0.48 $0.47 $0.01 -2.1% $0.47 $0.48 $(0.01)-2.1%
Revenue per pound (excluding fuel)$0.37 $0.35 $0.02 5.7% $0.37 $0.37 $  
Revenue per package (including fuel)$7.03 $7.46 $(0.43)-5.8% $7.27 $7.66 $(0.39)-5.1%
Revenue per package (excluding fuel)$5.49 $5.59 $(0.10)-1.8% $5.76 $5.88 $(0.12)-2.0%
Tonnage (in thousands of metric tons) 148  167  (19)-11.4%  563  614  (51)-8.3%
Packages (in thousands) 22,230  23,107  (877)-3.8%  80,245  84,915  (4,670)-5.5%
Average weight per package (in lbs.) 14.67  15.93  (1.26)-7.9%  15.46  15.94  (0.48)-3.0%
Vehicle count, average 995  1,028  (33)-3.2%  990  1,046  (56)-5.3%
Weekly revenue per vehicle (incl. fuel, in thousands of U.S. dollars)$12.08 $12.90 $(0.82)-6.4% $11.33 $11.97 $(0.64)-5.4%


Less-Than-Truckload

(unaudited)Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)2023 % 2022 % 2023 % 2022 % 
Total revenue846,410   903,713   3,368,567   4,023,163   
Fuel surcharge(150,480)  (182,930)  (591,258)  (779,606)  
Revenue695,930 100.0%720,783 100.0%2,777,309 100.0%3,243,557 100.0%
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		213,583 30.7%226,839 31.5%827,533 29.8%1,003,662 30.9%
Personnel expenses299,793 43.1%311,248 43.2%1,244,092 44.8%1,432,857 44.2%
Other operating expenses58,177 8.4%58,050 8.1%233,229 8.4%243,347 7.5%
Depreciation of property and equipment35,212 5.1%26,374 3.7%132,027 4.8%104,850 3.2%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets8,728 1.3%9,641 1.3%32,774 1.2%38,985 1.2%
Amortization of intangible assets2,432 0.3%2,065 0.3%8,883 0.3%8,831 0.3%
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment(687)-0.1%(1,601)-0.2%(1,038)-0.0%(4,056)-0.1%
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets 0.0%(60)-0.0%(109)-0.0%(12)-0.0%
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and                
buildings and assets held for sale7,245 1.0%(13)-0.0%(10,511)-0.4%(55,714)-1.7%
Operating income71,447 10.3%88,240 12.2%310,429 11.2%470,807 14.5%
Adjusted EBITDA1125,064 18.0%126,307 17.5%473,602 17.1%567,759 17.5%
  

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Operational data     
(unaudited)Three months ended December 31  Years ended December 31 
(Revenue in U.S. dollars)2023  2022  Variance %  2023  2022  Variance % 
U.S. LTL                     
Revenue (in thousands of dollars)1 481,102   475,389   5,713 1.2%  1,912,623   2,186,668   (274,045)-12.5%
Adjusted Operating Ratio2 91.0%  90.4%       92.2%  89.9%     
Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)1$28.81  $30.05  $(1.24)-4.1% $28.61  $29.67  $(1.06)-3.6%
Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel)1$342.18  $322.74  $19.44 6.0% $322.26  $320.20  $2.06 0.6%
Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1$35.52  $39.04  $(3.52)-9.0% $35.31  $38.03  $(2.72)-7.2%
Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1$421.89  $419.26  $2.63 0.6% $397.72  $410.38  $(12.66)-3.1%
Tonnage (in thousands of tons)1 835   791   44 5.6%  3,342   3,685   (343)-9.3%
Shipments (in thousands)1 1,406   1,473   (67)-4.5%  5,935   6,829   (894)-13.1%
Average weight per shipment (in lbs)1 1,188   1,074   114 10.6%  1,126   1,079   47 4.4%
Average length of haul (in miles)1 1,132   1,092   40 3.7%  1,111   1,101   10 0.9%
Cargo claims (% revenue) 0.5%  1.5%       0.5%  0.7%     
Vehicle count, average3 3,974   4,410   (436)-9.9%  4,097   4,685   (588)-12.6%
Truck age4 4.7   6.6   (1.9)-28.8%  4.8   7.4   (2.6)-35.1%
Business days 62   62    0.0%  254   253   1.0 0.4%
Return on invested capital2 15.1%  23.8%                
Canadian LTL                     
Revenue (in thousands of dollars) 138,241   123,176   15,065 12.2%  531,784   548,012   (16,228)-3.0%
Adjusted Operating Ratio2 79.9%  75.3%       76.6%  74.0%     
Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)$10.82  $10.84  $(0.02)-0.2% $10.83  $11.26  $(0.43)-3.8%
Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel)$237.12  $235.97  $1.15 0.5% $235.20  $241.95  $(6.75)-2.8%
Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1$13.90  $14.46  $(0.56)-3.9% $13.82  $14.65  $(0.83)-5.7%
Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1$304.68  $314.61  $(9.93)-3.2% $300.32  $314.88  $(14.56)-4.6%
Tonnage (in thousands of tons) 639   568   71 12.5%  2,456   2,434   22 0.9%
Shipments (in thousands) 583   522   61 11.7%  2,261   2,265   (4)-0.2%
Average weight per shipment (in lbs) 2,192   2,176   16 0.7%  2,172   2,149   23 1.1%
Average length of haul (in miles) 856   734   122 16.6%  852   748   104 13.9%
Cargo claims (% revenue) 0.1%  0.1%       0.2%  0.2%     
Vehicle count, average 777   808   (31)-3.8%  788   800   (12)-1.5%
Truck age 4.8   5.1   (0.3)-5.9%  4.8   4.8    0.0%
Business days 62   62    0.0%  250   250    0.0%
Return on invested capital2 20.1%  24.0%                
1  Operational statistics exclude figures from Ground Freight Pricing (“GFP”). 
2  This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below. 
3  As at December 31, 2023 the active vehicle count was 3,364 (December 31, 2022 - 4,046) 
4 The truck age for U.S. LTL operations has been presented for active trucks. 

 

Truckload

(unaudited)Three months ended December 31  Years ended December 31 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)2023 % 2022 %  2023 % 2022 % 
Total revenue479,596   502,784    1,936,038   2,451,038   
Fuel surcharge(80,319)  (99,433)   (310,446)  (464,707)  
Revenue399,277 100.0%403,351 100.0% 1,625,592 100.0%1,986,331 100.0%
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		166,850 41.8%174,305 43.2% 682,342 42.0%821,442 41.4%
Personnel expenses121,120 30.3%115,449 28.6% 473,948 29.2%585,891 29.5%
Other operating expenses14,540 3.6%13,709 3.4% 55,420 3.4%76,612 3.9%
Depreciation of property and equipment23,863 6.0%26,695 6.6% 101,508 6.2%129,013 6.5%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets18,341 4.6%15,730 3.9% 70,084 4.3%59,473 3.0%
Amortization of intangible assets5,902 1.5%5,699 1.4% 23,169 1.4%23,944 1.2%
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment(1,768)-0.4%(3,981)-1.0% (13,828)-0.9%(54,481)-2.7%
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets(235)-0.1%(138)-0.0% (493)-0.0%(191)-0.0%
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings and assets                 
held for sale7 0.0%(15,959)-4.0% (3,951)-0.2%(22,240)-1.1%
Operating income50,657 12.7%71,842 17.8% 237,393 14.6%366,868 18.5%
Adjusted EBITDA198,770 24.7%104,007 25.8% 428,203 26.3%557,058 28.0%


Operational dataThree months ended December 31  Years ended December 31 
(unaudited)2023  2022  Variance %  2023  2022  Variance % 
Specialized TL                     
Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 323,952   325,493   (1,541)-0.5%  1,323,083   1,362,390   (39,307)-2.9%
Adjusted operating ratio1 87.0%  87.4%       85.8%  83.1%     
Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel)$4,133  $4,197  $(64)-1.5% $4,232  $4,582  $(350)-7.6%
Revenue per truck per week (including fuel)$5,086  $5,455  $(369)-6.8% $5,174  $5,879  $(705)-12.0%
Truck count, average 4,051   3,839   212 5.5%  3,977   3,641   336 9.2%
Trailer count, average 10,402   11,004   (602)-5.5%  10,460   10,833   (373)-3.4%
Truck age 3.4   3.6   (0.2)-5.6%  3.4   3.6   (0.2)-5.6%
Trailer age 12.7   11.5   1.2 10.4%  12.7   11.5   1.2 10.4%
Number of owner operators, average 1,223   1,193   30 2.5%  1,208   1,126   82 7.3%
Return on invested capital1 10.3%  13.4%                
Canadian based Conventional TL                     
Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 77,815   79,101   (1,286)-1.6%  311,838   322,553   (10,715)-3.3%
Adjusted operating ratio1 89.0%  81.1%       85.6%  78.7%     
Total mileage (in thousands) 25,917   24,498   1,419 5.8%  102,559   93,923   8,636 9.2%
Revenue per mile (excluding fuel)2$2.08  $2.24  $(0.16)-7.2% $2.11  $2.30  $(0.19)-8.0%
Revenue per mile (including fuel)2$2.67  $2.94  $(0.27)-9.4% $2.67  $2.97  $(0.30)-9.9%
Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel)$3,094  $3,792  $(698)-18.4% $3,266  $4,102  $(836)-20.4%
Revenue per truck per week (including fuel)$3,973  $4,989  $(1,016)-20.4% $4,133  $5,299  $(1,166)-22.0%
Truck count, average 1,072   858   214 24.9%  1,024   741   283 38.2%
Trailer count, average 3,861   3,636   225 6.2%  3,923   3,456   467 13.5%
Truck age 3.3   3.5   (0.2)-5.7%  3.3   3.5   (0.2)-5.7%
Trailer age 7.9   7.3   0.6 8.2%  7.9   7.3   0.6 8.2%
Number of owner operators, average 267   254   13 5.0%  250   269   (19)-7.1%
Return on invested capital1 12.6%  21.3%                
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below. 
2 The revenue per mile calculation excludes brokerage revenues 

 

Logistics

(unaudited)Three months ended December 31  Years ended December 31 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)2023  %  2022  %  2023  %  2022  % 
Total revenue504,493     394,071     1,697,016     1,763,280    
Fuel surcharge(32,855)    (18,103)    (92,138)    (74,158)   
Revenue471,638  100.0% 375,968  100.0% 1,604,878  100.0% 1,689,122  100.0%
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		309,079  65.5% 269,625  71.7% 1,102,396  68.7% 1,232,049  72.9%
Personnel expenses67,034  14.2% 35,770  9.5% 191,146  11.9% 143,505  8.5%
Other operating expenses26,323  5.6% 27,107  7.2% 103,715  6.5% 134,923  8.0%
Depreciation of property and equipment1,905  0.4% 333  0.1% 4,094  0.3% 1,460  0.1%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets4,712  1.0% 3,644  1.0% 16,583  1.0% 14,794  0.9%
Amortization of intangible assets8,185  1.7% 5,292  1.4% 27,237  1.7% 21,990  1.3%
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment(24) -0.0% (7) -0.0% (134) -0.0% (37) -0.0%
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets(4) -0.0%     (45) -0.0% (8) -0.0%
Gain on sale of land and building(226) -0.0%     (226) -0.0%    
Operating income54,654  11.6% 34,204  9.1% 160,112  10.0% 140,446  8.3%
Adjusted EBITDA169,230  14.7% 43,473  11.6% 207,800  12.9% 178,690  10.6%
Return on invested capital1   18.8%    21.9%            

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial data have been prepared in conformity with IFRS, including the following measures:

Operating expenses: Operating expenses include: a) materials and services expenses, which are primarily costs related to independent contractors and vehicle operation; vehicle operation expenses, which primarily include fuel, repairs and maintenance, vehicle leasing costs, insurance, permits and operating supplies; b) personnel expenses; c) other operating expenses, which are primarily composed of costs related to offices’ and terminals’ rent, taxes, heating, telecommunications, maintenance and security and other general administrative expenses; d) depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets and gain or loss on the sale of rolling stock and equipment, on derecognition of right-of use assets, on sale of business and on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale; e) bargain purchase gain; and f) impairment of intangible assets.

Operating income (loss): Net income or loss before finance income and costs and income tax expense, as stated in the consolidated financial statements.

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measures relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided below.

Adjusted net income: Net income or loss excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net change in the fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations, net change in the fair value of derivatives, net foreign exchange gain or loss, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, impairment of fixed assets classified as held for sale, gain or loss on the sale of business and direct attributable costs, gain or loss on the disposal of intangible assets and U.S. Tax Reform. In presenting an adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, the Company’s intent is to help provide an understanding of what would have been the net income and earnings per share in a context of significant business combinations and excluding specific impacts and to reflect earnings from a strictly operating perspective. The amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions comprises amortization expense of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements accounted for in business combinations and the income tax effects related to this amortization. Management also believes, in excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, it provides more information on the amortization of intangible asset expense portion, net of tax, that will not have to be replaced to preserve the Company’s ability to generate similar future cash flows. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted net income reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2021  2023  2022  2021 
Net income131,386  153,494  144,139  504,877  823,232  754,405 
Amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions15,598  13,969  13,128  56,160  52,003  50,498 
Net change in fair value and accretion expense of contingent
   considerations		31  90  1,571  165  216  1,932 
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss(1,620) (564) (939) (491) 556  (1,471)
(Gain) loss on sale of business and direct attributable costs  2,069    3,011  (69,753)  
Bargain purchase gain          (283,593)
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale7,026  (15,941) (6,638) (14,721) (77,870) (11,978)
(Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets    (5)     1 
Tax impact of adjustments(5,401) (1,358) (2,636) (10,668) 3,284  (11,446)
Adjusted net income1147,020  151,759  148,620  538,333  731,668  498,348 
Adjusted EPS – basic11.73  1.75  1.60  6.27  8.19  5.36 
Adjusted EPS – diluted11.71  1.72  1.57  6.18  8.02  5.23 
  

Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted “EPS”) - basic: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares.

Adjusted EPS - diluted: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income or loss before finance income and costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale, sale of business, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's performance.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA refers to operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of business, land and buildings, and assets held for sale and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure.  Segmented adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's segment performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023 2022  2021  2023  2022  2021 
Net income131,386 153,494  144,139  504,877  823,232  754,405 
Net finance costs23,263 16,963  21,441  80,871  80,397  73,018 
Income tax expense43,608 46,403  49,399  171,887  242,409  151,806 
Depreciation of property and equipment64,053 56,587  65,294  249,835  248,638  225,007 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets34,901 32,150  31,190  132,112  126,276  112,782 
Amortization of intangible assets16,701 13,262  13,653  60,028  55,679  55,243 
(Gain) loss on sale of business 2,069    3,011  (73,653)  
Bargain purchase gain         (283,593)
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings   9  40  (43) 19 
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale7,026 (15,972) (6,654) (14,721) (77,911) (12,209)
(Gain) loss on sale of intangible assets   (5)     1 
Adjusted EBITDA320,938 304,956  318,466  1,187,940  1,425,024  1,076,479 


Segmented adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Package and Courier           
Operating income34,711  37,563  114,360  134,306 
Depreciation and amortization6,228  6,372  25,070  26,532 
Loss on sale of assets held for sale    7   
Adjusted EBITDA40,939  43,935  139,437  160,838 
Less-Than-Truckload           
Operating income71,447  88,240  310,429  470,807 
Depreciation and amortization46,372  38,080  173,684  152,666 
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings(1) (1) 35   
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale7,246  (12) (10,546) (55,714)
Adjusted EBITDA125,064  126,307  473,602  567,759 
Truckload           
Operating income50,657  71,842  237,393  366,868 
Depreciation and amortization48,106  48,124  194,761  212,430 
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings1  1  5  (43)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale6  (15,960) (3,956) (22,197)
Adjusted EBITDA98,770  104,007  428,203  557,058 
Logistics           
Operating income54,654  34,204  160,112  140,446 
Depreciation and amortization14,802  9,269  47,914  38,244 
Gain on sale of assets held for sale(226)   (226)  
Adjusted EBITDA69,230  43,473  207,800  178,690 
Corporate           
Operating loss(13,212) (14,989) (64,659) 33,611 
Depreciation and amortization147  154  546  721 
(Gain) loss on sale of business  2,069  3,011  (73,653)
Adjusted EBITDA(13,065) (12,766) (61,102) (39,321)


Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Operating margin is calculated as operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Adjusted operating ratio: Operating expenses before gain on sale of business, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets (“Adjusted operating expenses”), net of fuel surcharge revenue, divided by revenue before fuel surcharge. Although the adjusted operating ratio is not a recognized financial measure defined by IFRS, it is a widely recognized measure in the transportation industry, which the Company believes provides a comparable benchmark for evaluating the Company’s performance. Also, to facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses.

Consolidated adjusted operating ratio reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2021  2023  2022  2021 
Operating expenses1,770,421  1,739,834  1,925,935  6,763,532  7,666,453  6,241,200 
Gain (loss) on sale of business  (2,069)   (3,011) 73,653   
Bargain purchase gain          283,593 
Gain (loss) on sale of land and building    (9) (40) 43  (19)
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale(7,026) 15,972  6,654  14,721  77,911  12,209 
Gain (loss) on disposal of intangible assets    5      (1)
Adjusted operating expenses1,763,395  1,753,737  1,932,585  6,775,202  7,818,060  6,536,982 
Fuel surcharge revenue(294,564) (340,199) (252,491) (1,104,281) (1,455,427) (751,644)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue1,468,831  1,413,538  1,680,094  5,670,921  6,362,633  5,785,338 
Revenue before fuel surcharge1,674,114  1,616,495  1,888,423  6,416,886  7,357,064  6,468,785 
Adjusted operating ratio87.7% 87.4% 89.0% 88.4% 86.5% 89.4%


Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Less-Than-Truckload           
Total revenue846,410  903,713  3,368,567  4,023,163 
Total operating expenses774,963  815,473  3,058,138  3,552,356 
Operating income71,447  88,240  310,429  470,807 
Operating expenses774,963  815,473  3,058,138  3,552,356 
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings1  1  (35)  
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale(7,246) 12  10,546  55,714 
Adjusted operating expenses767,718  815,486  3,068,649  3,608,070 
Fuel surcharge revenue(150,480) (182,930) (591,258) (779,606)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue617,238  632,556  2,477,391  2,828,464 
Revenue before fuel surcharge695,930  720,783  2,777,309  3,243,557 
Adjusted operating ratio88.7% 87.8% 89.2% 87.2%
Less-Than-Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge           
U.S. based LTL562,666  601,436  2,262,987  2,709,762 
Canadian based LTL138,241  123,176  531,784  548,012 
Eliminations(4,977) (3,829) (17,462) (14,217)
 695,930  720,783  2,777,309  3,243,557 
Less-Than-Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue           
U.S. based LTL112,079  142,180  447,820  615,840 
Canadian based LTL39,388  41,051  147,247  165,185 
Eliminations(987) (301) (3,809) (1,419)
 150,480  182,930  591,258  779,606 
Less-Than-Truckload - Operating income (loss)           
U.S. based LTL43,627  57,819  186,231  327,793 
Canadian based LTL27,820  30,421  124,198  143,014 
 71,447  88,240  310,429  470,807 
U.S. based LTL           
Operating expenses*631,118  685,797  2,524,576  2,997,809 
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings1  -  (35) - 
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale(7,247) -  10,549  55,054 
Adjusted operating expenses623,872  685,797  2,535,090  3,052,863 
Fuel surcharge revenue(112,079) (142,180) (447,820) (615,840)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge511,793  543,617  2,087,270  2,437,023 
Revenue before fuel surcharge562,666  601,436  2,262,987  2,709,762 
Adjusted operating ratio91.0% 90.4% 92.2% 89.9%
Canadian based LTL           
Operating expenses*149,809  133,806  554,833  570,183 
Gain on sale of land and buildings-  1  -  - 
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale1  12  (3) 660 
Adjusted operating expenses149,810  133,819  554,830  570,843 
Fuel surcharge revenue(39,388) (41,051) (147,247) (165,185)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge110,422  92,768  407,583  405,658 
Revenue before fuel surcharge138,241  123,176  531,784  548,012 
Adjusted operating ratio79.9% 75.3% 76.6% 74.0%


Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations (continued):

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Truckload           
Total revenue479,596  502,784  1,936,038  2,451,038 
Total operating expenses428,939  430,942  1,698,645  2,084,170 
Operating income50,657  71,842  237,393  366,868 
Operating expenses428,939  430,942  1,698,645  2,084,170 
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings(1) (1) (5) 43 
Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale(6) 15,960  3,956  22,197 
Adjusted operating expenses428,932  446,901  1,702,596  2,106,410 
Fuel surcharge revenue(80,319) (99,433) (310,446) (464,707)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue348,613  347,468  1,392,150  1,641,703 
Revenue before fuel surcharge399,277  403,351  1,625,592  1,986,331 
Adjusted operating ratio87.3% 86.1% 85.6% 82.7%
Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge           
U.S. based Conventional TL      310,026 
Canadian based Conventional TL77,815  79,101  311,838  322,553 
Specialized TL323,952  325,493  1,323,083  1,362,390 
Eliminations(2,490) (1,243) (9,329) (8,638)
 399,277  403,351  1,625,592  1,986,331 
Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue           
U.S. based Conventional TL      82,059 
Canadian based Conventional TL15,287  17,307  57,447  62,929 
Specialized TL65,366  82,288  254,161  321,362 
Eliminations(334) (162) (1,162) (1,643)
 80,319  99,433  310,446  464,707 
Truckload - Operating income           
U.S. based Conventional TL      46,133 
Canadian based Conventional TL8,584  30,463  45,004  84,321 
Specialized TL42,073  41,379  192,389  236,414 
 50,657  71,842  237,393  366,868 
U.S. based Conventional TL           
Operating expenses*      345,952 
Fuel surcharge revenue      (82,059)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue      263,893 
Revenue before fuel surcharge      310,026 
Adjusted operating ratio      85.1%
Canadian based Conventional TL           
Operating expenses*84,518  65,945  324,281  301,161 
Gain on sale of land and buildings      43 
Gain on sale of assets held for sale  15,485    15,486 
Adjusted operating expenses84,518  81,430  324,281  316,690 
Fuel surcharge revenue(15,287) (17,307) (57,447) (62,929)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue69,231  64,123  266,834  253,761 
Revenue before fuel surcharge77,815  79,101  311,838  322,553 
Adjusted operating ratio89.0% 81.1% 85.6% 78.7%
Specialized TL           
Operating expenses*347,245  366,402  1,384,855  1,447,338 
Loss on sale of land and buildings(1) (1) (5)  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale(6) 475  3,956  6,711 
Adjusted operating expenses347,238  366,876  1,388,806  1,454,049 
Fuel surcharge revenue(65,366) (82,288) (254,161) (321,362)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue281,872  284,588  1,134,645  1,132,687 
Revenue before fuel surcharge323,952  325,493  1,323,083  1,362,390 
Adjusted operating ratio87.0% 87.4% 85.8% 83.1%
* Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations           


Free cash flow conversion : Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures, divided by the adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to convert its operating profit into free cash flow.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Net income131,386  153,494  504,877  823,232 
Net finance costs23,263  16,963  80,871  80,397 
Income tax expense43,608  46,403  171,887  242,409 
Depreciation of property and equipment64,053  56,587  249,835  248,638 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets34,901  32,150  132,112  126,276 
Amortization of intangible assets16,701  13,262  60,028  55,679 
(Gain) loss on the sale of business  2,069  3,011  (73,653)
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings    40  (43)
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale assets held for sale7,026  (15,972) (14,721) (77,911)
Adjusted EBITDA320,938  304,956  1,187,940  1,425,024 
Net capital expenditures(53,598) (77,755) (207,828) (175,954)
Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures267,340  227,201  980,112  1,249,070 
Free cash flow conversion83.3% 74.5% 82.5% 87.7%


Free cash flow: Net cash from operating activities less additions to property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended
December 31		  Years ended
December 31		 
 2023  2022  2021  2023  2022  2021 
Net cash from operating activities302,580  248,348  190,333  1,013,839  971,645  855,351 
Additions to property and equipment(80,643) (111,716) (102,595) (361,563) (350,824) (267,173)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment11,708  17,685  22,508  73,339  128,821  92,842 
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale10,143  33,956  10,503  50,280  131,250  19,869 
Free cash flow243,788  188,273  120,749  775,895  880,892  700,889 


Free cash flow per share: Free cash flow divided by the average shares outstanding for the period. The free cash flow per share was $9.03 for 2023 ($9.86 for 2022). Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements on a per share basis.

Total assets less intangible assets: Management believes that this presents a more useful basis to evaluate the return on the productive assets. The excluded intangibles relate primarily to intangibles assets acquired through business acquisitions.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Package
 and
 Courier		Less-
Than-
Truckload		TruckloadLogisticsCorporateEliminationsTotal
As at December 31, 2023       
Total assets359,1772,329,6772,004,1631,140,174450,429-6,283,620
Intangible assets183,841194,782857,666782,92389-2,019,301
Total assets less intangible assets175,3362,134,8951,146,497357,251450,340-4,264,319
        
As at December 31, 2022       
Total assets362,7242,275,6721,861,093731,564274,777-5,505,830
Intangible assets180,119167,798775,464468,547182-1,592,110
Total assets less intangible assets182,6052,107,8741,085,629263,017274,595-3,913,720

Net capital expenditures: Additions to rolling stock and equipment, net of proceeds from the sale of rolling stock and equipment and assets held for sale excluding property. Management believes that this measure illustrates the recurring net capital expenditures which is required for the respective period.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		Package
 and
 Courier		  Less-
Than-
Truckload		  Truckload  Logistics  Corporate Eliminations Total 
Three months ended December 31, 2023                  
Additions to rolling stock5,940  40,970  11,821  1,624  -   60,355 
Additions to equipment4,059  310  1,887  281  129   6,666 
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock(427) (3,900) (8,983) (113) -   (13,423)
Proceeds from the sale of equipment-  -  -  -  -   - 
Net capital expenditures9,572  37,380  4,725  1,792  129   53,598 
                   
Three months ended December 31, 2022                  
Additions to rolling stock5,786  58,353  23,167  -  -   87,306 
Additions to equipment579  5,025  2,134  437  58   8,233 
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock(320) (6,399) (11,252) (115) -   (18,086)
Proceeds from the sale of equipment-  294  199  (191) -   302 
Net capital expenditures6,045  57,273  14,248  131  58   77,755 
                   
Year ended December 31, 2023                  
Additions to rolling stock15,318  175,640  72,000  2,729  -   265,687 
Additions to equipment6,212  3,174  6,078  1,342  238   17,044 
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock(1,595) (23,871) (48,962) (334) -   (74,762)
Proceeds from the sale of equipment-  (111) (18) (12) -   (141)
Net capital expenditures19,935  154,832  29,098  3,725  238   207,828 
                   
Year ended December 31, 2022                  
Additions to rolling stock9,991  134,898  141,388  -  -   286,277 
Additions to equipment2,227  10,888  3,747  1,032  170   18,064 
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock(1,579) (13,067) (111,582) (165) -   (126,393)
Proceeds from the sale of equipment(3) 95  (1,895) (191) -   (1,994)
Net capital expenditures10,636  132,814  31,658  676  170   175,954 


Covenants : The following table indicates the Company’s financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases:

(unaudited)
Covenants		 Requirements As at
December 31, 2023		 
Funded debt-to- EBITDA ratio [ratio of total debt, net of cash, plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), including last twelve months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions] < 3.50 1.49 
EBITDAR Coverage Ratio [ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses] > 1.75 5.65 


Return on invested capital (“ROIC”): Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds. The Company calculates ROIC as segment operating income net of exclusions, after tax, divided by the segment average invested capital. Operating income net of exclusions, after tax, is calculated as the trailing twelve months of operating income before bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on the sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and amortization of intangible assets, after tax using the statutory tax rate of the Company. Average invested capital is calculated as intangibles plus total assets excluding intangibles, net of trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a twelve-month period.

Return on invested capital segment reconciliation: 
      
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		As at
December 31		 
 2023  2022 
Package and Courier     
Operating income114,360  134,306 
Loss on sale of assets held for sale7   
Amortization of intangible assets627  645 
Operating income, net of exclusions114,994  134,951 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax84,521  99,189 
Intangible assets183,841  180,119 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets175,336  182,605 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions(53,870) (67,428)
Total invested capital, current year305,307  295,296 
Intangible assets, prior year180,119  193,765 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year182,605  186,116 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year(67,428) (65,438)
Total invested capital, prior year295,296  314,443 
Average invested capital300,302  304,870 
Return on invested capital28.1% 32.5%
Less-Than-Truckload - Canadian based LTL     
Operating income124,198  143,014 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale3  (660)
Amortization of intangible assets7,531  7,713 
Operating income, net of exclusions131,732  150,067 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax96,823  110,299 
Intangible assets184,025  162,397 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets418,217  352,949 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions(78,384) (77,439)
Total invested capital, current year523,858  437,907 
Intangible assets, prior year162,397  182,084 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year352,949  373,655 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year(77,439) (74,241)
Total invested capital, prior year437,907  481,498 
Average invested capital480,883  459,703 
Return on invested capital20.1% 24.0%


  
Return on invested capital segment reconciliation (continued): 
      
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		As at
December 31		 
 2023  2022 
Truckload - Canadian based Conventional TL     
Operating income45,004  84,321 
Gain on sale of land and buildings  (43)
Gain on sale of assets held for sale  (15,486)
Amortization of intangible assets2,133  1,958 
Operating income, net of exclusions47,137  70,750 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax34,646  52,001 
Intangible assets121,871  96,941 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets210,872  185,740 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions(26,866) (40,671)
Total invested capital, current year305,877  242,010 
Intangible assets, prior year96,941  104,947 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year185,740  169,197 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year(40,671) (28,473)
Total invested capital, prior year242,010  245,671 
Average invested capital273,944  243,841 
Return on invested capital12.6% 21.3%
Truckload - Specialized TL     
Operating income192,389  236,414 
Loss on sale of land and buildings5   
Gain on sale of assets held for sale(3,956) (6,711)
Amortization of intangible assets21,036  20,495 
Operating income, net of exclusions209,474  250,198 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax153,963  183,896 
Intangible assets735,795  678,522 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets935,625  906,564 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions(124,538) (151,097)
Total invested capital, current year1,546,882  1,433,989 
Intangible assets, prior year678,522  658,692 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year906,564  791,293 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year(151,097) (139,683)
Total invested capital, prior year1,433,989  1,310,302 
Average invested capital1,490,436  1,372,146 
Return on invested capital10.3% 13.4%
Logistics     
Operating income160,112  140,446 
Gain on sale of assets held for sale(226)  
Amortization of intangible assets27,237  21,990 
Operating income, net of exclusions187,123  162,436 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax137,535  119,390 
Intangible assets782,923  468,547 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets357,251  263,550 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions(220,328) (186,557)
Total invested capital, current year919,846  545,540 
Intangible assets, prior year468,547  454,612 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year263,550  292,026 
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year(186,557) (199,967)
Total invested capital, prior year545,540  546,671 
Average invested capital732,693  546,106 
Return on invested capital18.8% 21.9%
      


Return on invested capital for US LTL : Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds and the ROIC calculation for U.S. LTL has been modified as compared to the other segment ROICs due to the impact of the bargain purchase gain to provide more consistent comparison to other segments ROIC calculation. The modification includes reducing the total assets, excluding intangible assets by the bargain purchase gain, using the acquisition price instead of the prior year invested capital, and reducing the current year total invested capital by the total liabilities of the US.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		As at December 31 
 2023  2022 
Less-Than-Truckload - U.S. based LTL     
Operating income186,231  327,793 
Loss on sale of land and buildings35  8 
Gain on sale of assets held for sale(10,549) (55,054)
Amortization of intangible assets1,353  1,118 
Operating income, net of exclusions177,070  273,865 
Income tax26.5% 26.5%
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax130,146  201,291 
Intangible assets10,757  5,401 
Total assets, excluding intangible assets1,445,085  1,483,288 
less: Total liabilities(571,468) (637,340)
Total invested capital, current year884,374  851,349 
Total invested capital, acquisition price838,910  838,910 
Average invested capital861,642  845,130 
Return on invested capital15.1% 23.8%