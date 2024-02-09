Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ)

The shareholders of Anoto Group AB (publ) (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) to be held on Friday, 8 March 2024 at 10 a.m. CET at the premises of Setterwalls Advokatbyrå, Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.



Notification of participation

Shareholders wishing to participate at the meeting must:

(i) be entered in the shareholders’ register, kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the Swedish Central Securities Depository & Clearing Organisation), on the record day which is Thursday 29 February 2024; and

(ii) notify the company of their attendance and any assistant no later than Monday 4 March 2024. Notification can be made in writing to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Andreas Wårdh, P.O. Box 1050, SE-101 39 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail to andreas.wardh@setterwalls.se.

Notification shall include full name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address, daytime telephone number and, if appropriate, information about representative, proxy, and assistants. The number of assistants may not be more than two. To facilitate entry to the meeting, notification should, where appropriate, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other documents of authority.

Nominee registered shares

To be entitled to participate and vote at the meeting, shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must have their shares registered in their own name, so that the shareholder will be included in the transcription of the share register as of Thursday 29 February 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and is requested to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations made by the nominee no later than Monday 4 March 2024 will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

Proxy voting

A shareholder represented by proxy shall issue a power of attorney which shall be dated and signed by the shareholder. If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney shall be accompanied by registration certificate or, if not applicable, equivalent documents of authority. Power of attorney forms for those shareholders wishing to participate by proxy will be available on the company’s website www.anoto.com. The original version of the power of attorney shall also be presented at the meeting.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting Election of Chairman Preparation and approval of voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Determination of the number of Board members Determination of remuneration for the Board members Election of Board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors Closing of the meeting

Proposals

Proposal for determination of the number of Board members, determination of remuneration for the Board members and election of Board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors (items 7-9)

Proposals in accordance with items 7-9 will be presented at the latest in connection with the EGM.

Other

According to Chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, at a General Meeting the shareholders are entitled to require information from the Board of Directors and CEO regarding circumstances which may affect items on the agenda and circumstances which may affect the Company’s financial situation.

For information regarding how your personal data is processed in connection with the general meeting, please refer to the privacy policy on Euroclear Sweden AB’s website, https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Number of shares and votes in the Company

At the time of the issue of this notice the total number of ordinary shares and votes in the Company was 331,859,066. There were no Series C Shares issued. The Company is not holding any own shares.

Stockholm, February 2024

Anoto Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

