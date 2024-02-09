GoodFirms Rolls Out Website Construction Costs & Timelines for 2024

Washington, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodFirms, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, recently published its "Website Construction Cost Survey 2024" to reveal the current budget ranges and development timelines for various website types - from personal blogs and small business websites to enterprise-level solutions such as MVP, web apps, web portals, SAAS websites, and full-fledged ecommerce stores.





A few Noteworthy Findings of the survey are as follows:



A product MVP site shall cost between $5,000 and $35,000+ and requires 3-12 weeks of development.

A personal website costs under $500 for a primary site or over $3,000 for a custom masterpiece that requires 1-4 weeks of development.

An ecommerce website can be launched within the $5,000 - $50,000+ price range (4-16 weeks of development time).

Simple to mid-range web applications cost between $10,000 to $1,00,000 and 16-30 weeks of development time.

Web portal development would cost $10,000 - $60,000 (8-30 weeks of development, depending on the complexity).

The basic SaaS websites start at $15,000 - $60,000 (12 to 48 weeks of development).



The abovementioned cost spectrum presents a broader picture of website development costs, often comprising advanced features that require significant investment. For instance, integrating complex e-commerce functionalities, premium Content Management solutions, payment gateway integration, on-page and off-page SEO optimization, website maintenance, and more could significantly increase the cost. Not to mention the rates of hiring experienced developers from Western countries that further increase the price.



Looking for budget-friendly options? The survey has you covered; a personal website can be launched for as low as $500; a simple business website with 5 - 10 pages can be built for $1000 to $15000; a growing ecommerce store requires a budget of $5,000 - $15,000; and a simple MVP website with one or two core features typically begin at $5,000- $20,000.



Further, the survey provides detailed pricing information for different website types like small, mid-range, and enterprise level. Additionally, you can explore a breakdown of mandatory features such as domain name, SSL certificate, web hosting, and more. Delve into the cost of adding payment gateways, order tracking functionalities, CMS, basic database support, chatbots, marketing, SEO, and even website builders for DIY website development.



But the survey doesn't stop with the cost! It even analyzes the preferred pricing model of web development companies, revealing that 70% of the companies prefer hourly and fixed-price models, while only 10% rely on retainers.



The survey concludes that website development is a marathon, not a sprint. In other words, website development will be an ongoing journey for companies driven by rapid technological innovations like AI. This means web development costs will fluctuate year-to-year. However, remember that complexity is synonymous with higher prices, so carefully assessing your website's needs is crucial.





About Research:



GoodFirms "Website Construction Cost Survey 2024” analyzed data of more than 100 top web development companies to uncover the current market rates and timelines for web development.



About GoodFirms:



GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based B2B review and rating platform that delivers rich, original, and in-depth coverage of IT products and services to B2B service users. Both service seekers and service providers benefit from the reviews, ratings, and research insights delivered by GoodFirms.