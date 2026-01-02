Online Reviews Influence 97% of Purchase Decisions: Goodfirms Survey

Las Vegas, United States, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfirms, a leading B2B listing, rating and reviews platform, today released its new research report, “ How Online Reviews Are Influencing Consumer Buying Behavior Across Industries Globally .” The report highlights the significance of online reviews, their influence on trust and purchasing decisions for consumers worldwide.





Goodfirms conducted this survey on the online reviews from November 10th to December 15th, 2025 covering 552 business professionals spanning 25+ countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the UAE, Singapore, and Poland. The majority of respondents were senior decision-makers, including CEOs, Founders, Directors, and marketing leaders across Digital Marketing, IT/Software Services, and Ecommerce sectors.



Key Findings: Online Reviews

91% of survey participants indicated that consumers trust online reviews more than traditional marketing information.

85% of businesses reported that online reviews are “extremely important” to their operations and decision-making processes.

50% said customers regularly read online reviews before making a purchase.

Buyers check online reviews heavily in the Ecommerce industry (83%), followed by Travel & Hospitality industry (76%).

“These findings affirm that online reviews are essential elements of the modern purchase journey,” said Sophia Jayden, author of the report at GoodFirms . “Authentic customer feedback doesn’t just provide insight, it influences credibility, trust, and ultimately conversion.”

The survey attempted to gather expert opinion on the trust and authenticity of online reviews. 94% of respondents indicated verified purchase reviews increase consumer trust. Video reviews are noted as the most impactful modern format (29%), surpassing traditional star ratings and text testimonials in online reviews.

Regarding negative feedback, 80% reported that negative reviews create a poor first impression, and 61% stated that they directly reduce conversions and sales.

The survey respondents also shared their opinion about the challenges in managing online reviews: 76% of businesses struggle to encourage customers to leave reviews. 54% cite fake, incentivized, or misleading reviews as a major concern. 39% plan to increase investment in review management tools, reputation platforms, and digital marketing services in 2026.

Looking ahead to the future of online reviews, respondents predict a shift toward more authentic and transparent review ecosystems over the next 2–3 years, with an increased use of AI for moderation and verification, as well as a stronger emphasis on video and experience-focused feedback.

