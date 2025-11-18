Goodfirms Unveils a Bold New Brand Identity

Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B platform Goodfirms recently refreshed its brand identity. The company changed its logo and wordmark, emphasizing its vision for the next phase of growth as a global leader in reviews, ratings, and technology recommendations.





Founded in 2014 with a vision to simplify business decision-making, Goodfirms has grown into a globally recognized B2B reviews and ratings platform. The platform helps organizations identify and select the right development partners, software products, and service providers. The newly renewed identity underscores the company's transformation in delivering research-backed listings and better visibility for its partners.

This new brand identity reflects Goodfirms’ evolving capabilities, broader purpose, and its commitment to empowering B2B users worldwide.

Highlights of the New Identity of Goodfirms:

# A Shift from GoodFirms to Goodfirms

A subtle yet meaningful shift from an uppercase “F” to a lowercase “f” reflects simplicity, a more unified, and approachable brand personality. The newly designed brand name will have a positive connotation with users across international markets. It also aligns with modern design trends and is optimized for search engines.

# A Reimagined Logo

The new shield logo represents authority and reliability, the core qualities of Goodfirms. At its center sits a star, representing excellence. Together, the new logo of Goodfirms aligns with the platform's mission as a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

# A Color Change

The golden color has its own charm and value. It expresses elegance, accomplishment, and more. Going by this, Goodfirms has transitioned its logo color from blue to gold. The new logo, featuring a golden color, signifies the company’s vision to achieve new heights, prosper, and sustain. This change is designed to foster deeper emotional connections with users, just like Gold.

Overall, the new identity and rebranding of Goodfirms represents a new vision. Again, this is not just rebranding, it is reminding the users what Goodfirms is all about. The intention is to position the brand right in the hearts and minds of the users.