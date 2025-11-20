96% Businesses are Already Leveraging LLM Models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity for Content Creation: Goodfirms Survey

Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI era is offering businesses a transformational opportunity to gain more visibility, and to attract more customers. Predictive digital marketing, rankable content, and search engine friendly approach are the ultimate differentiators today. Organizations that realize this, and adapt to the trending technologies will scale and the rest will be left behind. For this reason, Large language model (LLM) companies are in high demand to soar past the competition.

Large language models (LLMs) are typically AI models trained to quickly process and analyze large amounts of text data. Although LLMs have several applications, their role in digital marketing - especially in content creation, SEO, and campaign design are predominantly high for labor-augmenting purposes.

In a survey conducted by Goodfirms titled, “ LLM Applications in Content Writing, SEO, and Marketing Campaign Designs ,” an attempt was made to understand how businesses adopt LLMs in content creation, SEO, and marketing campaigns. Inputs were also gathered from the participants about the key benefits, challenges, and future trends of Large language models.

Top benefits of using LLM application according to the survey respondents include; Faster content creation; Increased creativity & campaign ideas, Cost savings, Improved SEO performance, Better personalization for target audiences, Faster image creation, and Competitive advantage.

Although the benefits are huge, there are a few drawbacks of LLM applications. Goodfirms’ survey participants mentioned the following disadvantages - Risk of plagiarism / duplicate content, Lower Accuracy & factual reliability, Inability to maintain brand voice & originality, SEO penalties for AI-generated content, Old references/No latest references, Dependence on external AI tools.

Key Takeaways of the LLM survey:

100% survey participants are familiar with Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

55% have completely adopted LLMs for their marketing activities.

96% of survey respondents are already using Large Language Models (LLM) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, etc. for content creation (blogs, articles, product descriptions, emails, social media posts)

84% of the survey participants have taken advantage of LLMs for their SEO optimization tasks (keyword research, optimization, meta descriptions, clustering) -

81% of the businesses are using LLMs for Market Research & Insights

76% surveyees use LLMs for Campaign Design (creative copy, A/B testing, Image creation, ad variations, personalization)

3% participants are still skeptical about using LLM applications. They believe this is going to disconnect users from a human touch.

LLM models can fasten business growth enabling them to reach better, rank higher on search engines, and get easily mentioned by AI search engines. Top Digital marketing companies , SEO companies , and Content marketing agencies are these days integrating AI to keep up with the expectations of the modern customers and search engines.

“AI is definitely the technology trend driving the digital marketing transformation. From a mere testing phase, LLMs have moved into bigger adoption, requiring businesses to change their approach,” says Goodfirms

