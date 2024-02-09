Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2024 totaled $150.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $73.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $77.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of January 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        21,658         
Global Discovery         1,482         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,578         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,067         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         349         
Non-U.S. Growth         13,146         
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,071         
China Post-Venture         150         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,268         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,759         
Value Income         14         
International Value Team  
International Value         40,879         
International Explorer         259         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         25,653         
Select Equity         325         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         927         
Credit Team  
High Income         9,496         
Credit Opportunities         221         
Floating Rate         66         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         3,455         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         1,964         
Antero Peak Hedge         217         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         321         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         95         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         444         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        150,864         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $80 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
