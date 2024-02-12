Quadient’s Sustainable and Convenient Parcel Locker Delivery and Pickup Solution Available in Over 20,000 Locations Worldwide

Paris



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today it has reached a new milestone in its parcel locker network expansion. At the end of January 2024, Quadient accounted for more than 20,000 Parcel Pending by Quadient locker units in operation across North America, Europe and Asia.

Quadient’s locker solution is the only offering in the market today that solves first- and last-mile challenges in a sustainable manner. Relying on a shared usage model that has been successfully replicated in several countries, it effectively addresses cost-efficiency and service-level needs for carriers and e-commerce and retail, residential, university and commercial locations combined. Following the success of Quadient’s development in Japan and the US over the past years, strong partnerships were secured in France and the UK with major carriers and national retail networks located in daily commuting routes, rapidly leading to successful locker adoption and usage. The latest user survey in France and Japan showed that 97% of respondents were satisfied with their parcel locker pickup and drop-off experience.

“Securing new partnerships with industry leaders and operating a network of over 20,000 Quadient locker locations worldwide further validates our parcel locker strategy. These achievements demonstrate our capacity to address crucial market challenges,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “As online sales have become an integral part of everyday life, we take great pride in providing a highly reliable and secure one-stop service point for consumers across all the markets we serve. We understand that efficiently managing deliveries and returns is a critical component of e-commerce, retail and carrier strategies. We remain committed to creating value for our partners and hosts, as well as residential property managers, universities and businesses, helping them provide top-level services to their communities.”

Quadient also continues to expand its parcel locker features to support the evolving needs of its customers, including the award-winning Drop box locker and optional printer unit, an industry-first solution addressing the growing need for convenient and cost-efficient returns management. Quadient locker solutions help simplify delivery processes, improve logistics efficiency, cut down on travel distances and carbon emissions, and guarantee an exceptional customer experience in the long term.

“We are proud of the expansion of our open network offering and the innovations that we have built to support carriers, retailers and consumers,” said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “Our lockers have become a vital part of our customers' businesses, and we are focused on providing a seamless pickup and delivery experience to consumers through a variety of features, partners and locations. We are very happy to have achieved this milestone and look forward to continuing to bring to market innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Quadient’s open locker networks are transforming out-of-home delivery with a greener and cost-effective alternative that creates value for carriers, hosts and consumers. Visit www.parcelpending.com to learn more.

