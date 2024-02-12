PCI Biotech: Invitation to second half interim 2023 results presentation

Oslo, Norway, 12 February 2024 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) invites to a webcast presentation of the company's second half 2023 interim report on Wednesday 14 February 2024, 08:30am – 09:30am CET (local time).

The presentation will be held as a live webcast and can be accessed through www.pcibiotech.com. The presentation will be held in Norwegian. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation and it will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console.

The interim report and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com, from 07.00am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO

Email: rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focussing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies and new technologies through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities.

The fimaNAc programme utilises the proven capability of the PCI technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids. The technology can be used for most types of nucleic acids, ranging from oligonucleotides through mRNA and plasmids to viral vectors. The development of the fimaNAc programme is currently focussed on selected applications within bioprocessing and dermatology, well suited to the specific strengths of the PCI technology. The fimaVACC programme aims to enhance immunotherapy in cancer, by triggered endosomal release of antigens or nucleic acids encoding antigens, or immunostimulatory factors.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.