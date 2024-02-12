Two Six Technologies to Lead Discussions on Secure and Resilient Space to Ground Communications at GSAW 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies executives Jessica O’Rourke, Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Gregg Walsh, Director of Growth, are heading to the 28th annual Ground System Architectures Workshop (GSAW), Feb 26-29 in Los Angeles, CA, where Two Six has been selected to speak on techniques to build Secure and Resilient Space to Ground Communications.



Two Six provides thought leadership in the area of this year’s conference theme, Leaping into New Space: Leveraging and Integrating with Traditional Aerospace through the company’s innovative work in the automation of constellation scheduling, algorithm development and collection analysis tools.

Advances in network software, security, and commercial capabilities provide an opportunity to transform the government ground architecture into the robust and agile network needed in a contested space environment.

“Two Six is building the technology that creates a ground architecture that fully leverages commercial capabilities and mitigates risk through advancements from traditional aerospace to transform the next era of space to ground communications,” said Ms. O’Rourke.

The event is widely attended by both U.S. and International experts in the field and is a key voice for the ground systems community. A line up of Keynotes, Panel Discussion, Tutorials, Working Groups, Plenary Presentations, Posters, and Technical Exhibits will be organized and hosted by The Aerospace Corporation, a national non-profit operating a federally funded research development center (FFRDC) for our nation’s space programs, during the four day event.

Technical Exhibits - Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 5:30-8:30pm

Gregg Walsh, Plenary Speaker on Secure and Resilient Space to Ground Communications during “Partnerships and Collaboration" session on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

For more information on the program, registration and lodging, please visit www.gsaw.org.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and CircuitRE; and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs approximately 800 professionals working in 36 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

