Everything Blockchain Inc. Poised for Growth in 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. , Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, retrieve and protect data, achieved critical development and sales pipeline milestones in 2023. Over the course of the year EBI significantly enhanced its BuildDB platform, launched EB Control Enterprise, expanded its IP portfolio with new patent approvals, appointed new leadership, received notable industry accolades, formed key industry partnerships, and secured increased strategic funding.



EBI continued to extend and improve its revolutionary blockchain-based database management system, BuildDB. Performance testing showed up to 4x better performance against the competition and up to 40% cost savings. In addition, by adding the ability to store embeddings and vectors, BuildDB is now able to displace traditional vector databases in AI applications. BuildDB is undergoing operational testing through Proofs of Concept (POCs) with key customer prospects.

In 2023, EBI was granted two patents for Enhanced Secure Encryption and Decryption System, one by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and one from China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). An additional patent was recently granted by USPTO for a Multi-Factor Geofencing System for Secure Encryption and Decryption. These patents are foundational to EBI’s newly launched EB Control Enterprise, a tailored data encryption solution specifically designed for enterprise systems and workflows. Leveraging the innovative EB Control platform, EB Control Enterprise features an updated centralized management portal, plugs into enterprise IT workflows such as Active Directory ADFS, and adds support for FIDO 2 and SAML.

“We set out to push the boundaries of the secure data management market in 2023, achieving significant advancements, both technologically and as a company,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain, Inc. “We are right on schedule with a 3-year pivot that we communicated to our investors and the market two and a half years ago. We look forward to 2024 being a significant growth year as our platforms launch into the market and we acquire important customers. As we look ahead into 2024, our dedication to providing leading data security solutions that address the progressing needs of today’s businesses remains unwavering.”

Over the course of the year, EBI also added a new board member and hired two new executives. The company appointed Dr. Najwa Aaraj to the board and hired Cody Margaretten as Chief Information Officer and Anthony Bolan as Chief Information Security Officer.

The company also received recognition from several industry-leading award programs, winning the title of “Secure Communications Solution of the Year” in the 7th Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, as well as finalist status in the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator and SC Media 2023 Awards.

Other notable highlights from the year include:

Key partnerships with Digital Ocean, Al-Rushaid Technologies (ART), and the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) as well as the addition of Value-added Resellers (VARs) in the U.S., Middle East and the Far East.

The addition of more than 100 new prospects into the sales pipeline.

Starting key POCs for airline, technology, manufacturing, energy, fintech and Artificial Intelligence prospects.

Publication of the Encryption and Key Management Multi-Client Research Project eBook with analyst firm ESG.

Securing $1.5 million of strategic funding from one of EBI’s value added resellers and OEM partner, Alamo City Engineering Services.

Securing an additional $1.5 million in funding for working capital from company directors.

To learn more about Everything Blockchain Inc, visit https://everythingblockchain.io/

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

