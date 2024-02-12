Stran & Company Secures Multi-Year Agreement with One of the World’s Leading Global Professional Services Firms

Quincy, MA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured a multi-year agreement with a global professional services firm renowned for its expertise in audit, tax, and advisory services, with a widespread presence across industries and continents. Recognized for its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and insights across hundreds of worldwide offices with hundreds of thousands of employees, the customer serves as a trusted advisor to offer innovative strategies and guidance to navigate complex business challenges to its clients.

“We are excited to work closely with this leading professional services firm that has substantial U.S. and international operations,” commented Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “Following a rigorous validation process of our operations and technologies, as well as meeting high-security standards, we were selected to address their internal promotional product needs. This is a significant opportunity as we have the ability to seek out additional contracts within the organization to provide the various teams with customized products for different objectives. We look forward to cultivating this relationship and establishing connections with the international teams within the organization to meet their needs, while expanding our brand recognition around the world.”

About Stran

For over 28 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com





