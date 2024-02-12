Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter 2023 net income of $2,437,000, or $0.54 per share, compared to net income of $3,584,000, or $0.79 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Southern earned $10,905,000, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $13,491,000, or $2.97 per share, for the same period a year ago.



Consolidated assets at December 31, 2023 totaled $1.41 billion compared to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loans grew 16.9%, from December 31, 2022 levels of $886.6 million to $1.04 billion. Deposits totaled $1.16 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $66.9 million or 6.1%, as compared to December 31, 2022.

John Waldron, President and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We had a solid year despite the challenging rate environment and higher deposit costs. Overhead increased in part due to higher FTE counts associated with our recent expansion.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,697,000, or 1.13% of loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $9,588,000, or 1.08% of loans at December 31, 2022. Net loan losses totaled $15,000 for 2023, compared to $7,000 for 2022. Asset quality remains strong with loan delinquencies totaling just 0.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2023. During 2023, the Bank recognized a $950,000 provision for credit losses, primarily due to loan growth. This compares with a $275,000 provision for credit losses recognized for 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 0.80% and 1.10%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.94% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 15.68% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 3.16% and 3.36%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 15 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to- sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,620 $ 77,255 Federal funds sold 1,468 253 Securities available for sale, at fair value 169,740 178,154 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 61,600 69,661 Loans held for sale 169 - Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,697 - 2023 ($9,588 – 2022) 1,024,720 877,038 Premises and equipment, net 23,114 16,545 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,472 18,124 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 147 183 Other assets 26,323 25,888 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,414,795 $ 1,276,523 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 226,178 $ 268,704 Interest bearing 931,793 822,347 Total deposits 1,157,971 1,091,051 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,738 11,179 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,703 13,545 Other borrowings 106,900 40,000 Subordinated debentures 34,653 34,584 Total liabilities 1,316,965 1,190,359 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,533,637 shares in 2023 (4,519,179 shares in 2022) 11,330 11,294 Additional paid-in capital 13,126 14,066 Retained earnings 89,808 82,705 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (16,434 ) (21,901 ) Total shareholders’ equity 97,830 86,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,414,795 $ 1,276,523



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)