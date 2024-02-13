The historic collaboration between Politecnico di Torino and Iveco Group expands: partnership agreement signed for new research in the mobility sector

Data analysis and Artificial Intelligence are at the core of the new collaboration between the University and the Group for the study and design of the commercial vehicles of the future

Iveco Group will also be the official Sponsor of Biennale Tecnologia 2024 “Realistic Utopias”

Turin, 13th February 2024. The Politecnico di Torino and Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at developing shared research programmes in the mobility sector. Over the next three years, they will conduct studies and research in the cutting-edge field of commercial vehicle design, with a focus on sustainable innovation.

The signing ceremony took place today at the Rectorate of the Politecnico di Torino. In attendance were Guido Saracco, Rector, Politecnico di Torino; Giuliana Mattiazzo, Vice-Rector for Technology Transfer, Politecnico di Torino; Francesco Tutino, Chief Human Resources & Information Technology Officer, Iveco Group; and Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Iveco Group.

The studies will focus on the contribution of digitalisation, aided by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, in the design of new, innovative propulsion systems to support the transition towards a more sustainable future. The partners have established goals for the collaboration in areas related to energy management and reducing environmental impact, which are achievable in joint research like this through the adoption of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) criteria and eco-design methodologies. A fundamental tool in support of the European Green Deal and environmental sustainability, LCA is a multi-criteria evaluation methodology capable of covering a wide variety of impacts associated with human health, ecosystem health and resource availability.

The historic collaboration already goes beyond the areas identified in the new agreement: Iveco Group has confirmed its official sponsorship of Biennale Tecnologia 2024, the event organised by the Politecnico di Torino focusing on the relationship between technology and society, and the promotion of both technical culture and scientific dissemination. Entitled "Realistic Utopias", this year's edition will take place from 17th to 21st April. The diversified, broad audience will be asked to combine imagination and design, ideas and reality, and concrete visions and unprecedented perspectives as they delve into new possible worlds.

In addition to research, there are sports activities. From 2023, Iveco Group and IVECO, its brand that designs, produces and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, are the new Title Sponsors of the CUS Torino rugby team, part of the Turin University Sports Centre, the largest multi-sport club at national level.

Rector Saracco declared: "Iveco Group is one of the historic partners of Politecnico, and there have been many success stories over the years stemming from this collaboration, not least the sponsorship of Biennale Tecnologia and of the CUS rugby team. With this new agreement, innovative projects in the field of mobility and the commercial vehicles of the future will be developed, as well as important professional opportunities for our students".

Francesco Tutino, Chief Human Resources & Information Technology Officer, Iveco Group, commented: "This agreement represents a further step forward in our historic collaboration with the Politecnico di Torino that is now enriched with an even more efficient structure for the numerous activities that have long linked Iveco Group to the University. The importance of constant dialogue with the world of research and with centres of excellence is fundamental for Iveco Group, especially at a time when our industry is evolving at an increasingly rapid pace towards the new challenges it is called to face. We strongly believe in the value of continuous training, aware that our ability to innovate, adapt and excel is deeply rooted in the development of knowledge and skills".

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Politecnico di Torino (www.polito.it) was founded in 1906 and has its roots in the Technical School for Engineers created in 1859. It is internationally ranked among the most important universities in Europe for engineering and architecture studies, with more than 38,000 students (out of which 19% are international students coming from 120 different countries). Politecnico is a center of excellence for education and research in engineering, architecture, design and planning and it works in close cooperation with the socio-economic system. It is a comprehensive Research University where education and research complement each other and create synergies in order to address the needs of the economic system, of the local community and, above all, of its students. Politecnico is committed to a strong internationalization process of its teaching, research and technology transfer activities: not only does it work in cooperation with the best universities and research centers in world, but it has also been signing agreements and contracts with important international corporations, as well as local businesses, meaning to be for the latter a focal point for innovation.

