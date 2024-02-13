Worksport Completes Production of First 1,100 AL3PRO Hard folding Covers compatible with Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota Trucks

West Seneca, New York, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has completed production of the first 1,100 AL3PRO Hard Folding Tonneau Covers at its West Seneca, NY manufacturing facility. The covers are expected to be sold and shipped to new customers in the U.S. The covers produced and currently in stock are suitable for a wide range of trucks, including RAM Trucks by Stellantis, General Motors brands GMC and Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota.



The AL3PRO hard folding tonneau cover is a sleek all-new all-aluminum hard folding tonneau cover produced in Worksport’s upstate New York factory. It is proudly "Made in the USA” using 90%+ domestically sourced materials. Each component of the cover has been carefully engineered to cater to the needs of today’s discerning pickup truck owners and their demanding lifestyles. Its robust aluminum construction is crafted to be durable and long-lasting, with a modern design that enhances the appearance of any truck, while remaining user-friendly, easy to install, and functional. The Worksport team continues to ramp up production while focusing on improving manufacturing efficiency.

On this momentous occasion, Steven Rossi , CEO of Worksport, stated, “Our latest tonneau cover has come to fruition, and the product has exceeded our initial expectations. The AL3PRO cover is the culmination of years of research, hard work, and dedication as we strive to deliver nothing but the best to our customers. The cover’s compatibility list is long, including many major models - such as the Ford F-Series, General Motors’ GMC and Chevrolet models. We also have applications for Nissan and Toyota, as well as RAM and Jeep by Stellantis. Also, I am delighted to report that the AL3PRO cover is now available on Worksport's e-commerce site.”

The Company also intends to sell the AL3PRO cover on major sales platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, and eBay, as a part of Worksport’s efforts to extend its B2B dealer network and availability across North America.

Worksport’s plans to expand the number of truck models with which the newest tonneau covers will be compatible are in the works. In addition to Ford, Jeep and RAM by Stellantis, GMC and Chevrolet by General Motors, Toyota, and Nissan, consumers can soon expect the AL3PRO cover to be compatible with the widely popular Honda Ridgeline. More information will be provided as timely as possible.

Meanwhile, Worksport is diligently working on the SOLIS Solar Cover and the COR Battery System , a powerful duo that utilizes clean energy to provide a mobile microgrid. Initial quality testing for the COR battery has shown positive results and our development and QA teams are pleased with the progress. The Company looks forward to providing investors with more updates on these products soon.

Worksport’s dedication to developing innovative truck accessories powered by off-grid energy solutions underlines its belief that clean energy is the future of the industry. Stay tuned to get more information about the product’s availability on the expanded B2B network. Worksport expects to announce when the AL3PRO hard folding tonneau cover becomes available on major sale platforms.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport currently maintains an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.