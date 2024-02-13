High Bar Brands creates new territory manager position

OWATONNA, Minn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands continues to acquire companies and expand its product lines, and its growth has necessitated the creation of a new sales position.

Blair Seed joins HBB in the newly created Central Canada Territory Manager role, which services Ontario and Manitoba.

Seed will report to Canadian Regional Sales Manager Scott Weese.

“HBB is known for the quality of its products,” Seed said. “It’s easy to sell a product you believe in.”

“Blair’s focus will be increasing and supporting all our OE dealer programs, WD customers, and gaining fleet spec in the Central Region,” Weese said.

Seed has roots in the heavy-duty industry, having previously worked for a large aftermarket distributor as an account specialist for the past two years.

“Blair’s background as a technician and account rep has made him somewhat of a product specialist, which was a key element for us,” Weese said. “He’s going to make a great addition to our team.”

“I can’t wait to get started,” Seed said. “I am excited to grow with High Bar Brands as they acquire more companies.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our Portfolio includes Minimizer, Premier Mfg., Dieter's Accessories, Panelite, and Viking Sales. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network to the end user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

