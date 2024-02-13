Qlarant CFO Jeffrey Weiss Chosen for the Leadership Maryland Executive Program’s Class of 2024

Easton, MD., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today that Jeffrey Weiss has been chosen to participate in Leadership Maryland’s statewide professional development program as a member of the Class of 2024.

Mr. Weiss is one of 52 individuals chosen for the Leadership Maryland Executive Program’s 31st class, who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“We are proud to continue our participation in this much respected program” said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr., CEO of Qlarant. “This year’s class selection process was competitive, and I am thrilled that Jeff has been chosen to represent our company. ”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of 30 of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Easton, Md. Qlarant employs more than 550 people nationwide and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a four-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

