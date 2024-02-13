Life Extension Updates Optimized Broccoli Supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a reason why broccoli is considered a “superfood.” But if you don’t eat broccoli raw, you may not get all its benefits, since heat from cooking can break down nutrients in the cruciferous vegetable—particularly the antioxidant sulforaphane, which is thought to have many health benefits. To help people access sulforaphane’s health-promoting benefits, Life Extension has reformulated its Optimized Broccoli with Myrosinase supplement to offer increased bioavailability of this antioxidant.

“We actively look for opportunities for improvement, and sometimes that includes reformulating our products to provide our customers with the highest-quality formulas we can,” explained Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension. “The new formulation combines a broccoli seed extract with myrosinase from white mustard seed powder to increase sulforaphane formation and uptake during digestion.” A clinical study in healthy adults showed an improved conversion of glucoraphanin to sulforaphane in participants who took the broccoli and mustard seed extract combo.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, sulforaphane is one of broccoli’s nutrients that help quench free radical activity. “Broccoli is a rich source of sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant, but it’s not always easy to get,” he explained. “That’s where finding a high-quality dietary supplement that makes nutrients like sulforaphane more available to the body can come in handy, especially if you don’t eat the recommended servings of broccoli.”

Optimized Broccoli with Myrosinase is part of Life Extension’s Liver Health and Detox Supplements lineup. Each vegetarian capsule is once-daily, gluten-free and contains no genetically modified ingredients.

