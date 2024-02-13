Tyson Group Welcomes New Consulting Practice Leader, Price Johnson

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an industry leader in sales training and consulting, and recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, is thrilled to announce the addition of Price Johnson to its esteemed consulting practice. With a rich history of transforming sales teams across various sectors, Tyson Group continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring clients achieve unparalleled growth and success.

Price Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sales leadership and organizational development. His diverse background spans from startups to Fortune 80 companies, covering multiple industries and functional areas including sales, marketing, brand management, finance, and operations. This breadth of experience allows Johnson to approach sales and organizational challenges from multiple perspectives, ensuring a comprehensive and effective strategy for Tyson Group's clients.

"During his time leading the partnership sales team at Topgolf, I learned that Price’s ability to understand and work through a complex sale was in alignment with what we do at Tyson Group," says Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "Combined with the experience he gained with the Dallas Mavericks, as well as on the brand and agency sides of the business, Price adds the right subject matter expertise to our growing consulting practice."

Johnson will leverage his extensive leadership experience to enhance Tyson Group's consulting services, especially around the firm’s sports and entertainment sponsorship practice, and the implementation of the Sales Team Science™ 360 Diagnostic—a comprehensive assessment tool that measures the efficacy of sales leaders and their teams across seven key elements that drive sales performance and outcomes. Johnson’s approach is deeply rooted in investing in people, understanding their motivations, and fostering their development both professionally and personally.

Reflecting on his transition to Tyson Group, Johnson shared, "I've always been a big believer in investing in people. At Topgolf, bringing Tyson Group onboard was a game-changer for my teams. Lance and I share a fundamental belief in how sales teams should be built and the areas they should focus on. I’m excited to bring my experience to Tyson Group and help our clients navigate their challenges, identifying not just immediate solutions but ensuring we address the right problems to drive long-term success."

Johnson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Tyson Group, as the company continues to expand its services and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. With Johnson on board, Tyson Group is poised to offer even deeper insights and more comprehensive solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in sales consulting and training.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies’ individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted on multi-billion-dollar negotiations for the nation’s most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching the right talent to drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales teams meet and exceed goals in a vast array of industries.

Tyson Group is available for commentary.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com