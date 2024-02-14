ABN AMRO announces share buyback programme of EUR 500 million



ABN AMRO announced today the start of a third share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., with a maximum total value of €500 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 19 April 2023 (10% of the issued shares).

The share buyback programme will commence on February 15th 2024 and is expected to end no later than June 2024. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of ABN AMRO. ABN AMRO’s CET1 ratio was 14.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The capital required for the announced share buyback programme has been reserved and is already excluded from year-end capital ratios. The repurchased shares will be cancelled following the completion of the share buyback.

The ECB has approved the share buyback programme, which will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 19 April 2023 and in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

NLFI as a majority shareholder is currently executing a trading program with the intention to bring its stake down to approximately 40%. NLFI will participate in the buyback pro-rata on the basis of a 40% interest via off-market transactions, thereby avoiding an increase in its relative stake in the company.

ABN AMRO has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct the open market buyback. ABN AMRO will provide weekly updates on the progress of the programme via a press release and on the Investor Relations section of the ABN AMRO website https://www.abnamro.com/en/home/information/share-buyback-programme

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





