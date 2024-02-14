Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 14 February 2024 at 10:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52286/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 441 Unit price: 6.495 EUR

(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 6.525 EUR

(3): Volume: 343 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 871 Volume weighted average price: 6.51178 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 87 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(6): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(7): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(8): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 864 Volume weighted average price: 6.54619 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1717 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 384 Unit price: 6.52 EUR

(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.535 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 2116 Volume weighted average price: 6.48765 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 582 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 162 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 6.535 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 775 Volume weighted average price: 6.5302 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 289 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 709 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 306 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(4): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 351 Unit price: 6.49 EUR

(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(8): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(9): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(10): Volume: 188 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(11): Volume: 284 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(12): Volume: 182 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 2689 Volume weighted average price: 6.52658 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2225 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2225 Volume weighted average price: 6.53 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: TQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1717 Unit price: 6.49 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1717 Volume weighted average price: 6.49 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 293 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 447 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 867 Volume weighted average price: 6.5379 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 995 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 1279 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 860 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(6): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(7): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(9): Volume: 288 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(10): Volume: 90 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(11): Volume: 672 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 137 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(13): Volume: 638 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(14): Volume: 17 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(15): Volume: 140 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(16): Volume: 1218 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(17): Volume: 433 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(18): Volume: 368 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(19): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(20): Volume: 66 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(21): Volume: 64 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(22): Volume: 27 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(23): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(24): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(25): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(26): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(29): Volume: 95 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(32): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(33): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(35): Volume: 285 Unit price: 6.54986 EUR

(36): Volume: 1503 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(37): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(38): Volume: 19 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(39): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(40): Volume: 370 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(41): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (41):

Volume: 10700 Volume weighted average price: 6.53392 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 782 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 782 Volume weighted average price: 6.48 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3597 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 925 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 6225 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(4): Volume: 770 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 11517 Volume weighted average price: 6.48134 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-13

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5567 Unit price: 6.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 5567 Unit price: 6.52 EUR

(3): Volume: 3743 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 14877 Volume weighted average price: 6.52381 EUR



