Asia Broadband Confirms Mining Title Registry Update for the La Paz Gold Mine Project in Etzatlan, Mexico, As Drilling Program Continues

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has confirmed the property title concession registration in the Mexican Mining Registry for its 100% owned La Paz Gold Mine Project concession 236301, located in Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. In previous months, an administrative processing backlog at the Registry delayed the ownership update for a considerable time. However, along with the title update, AABB recently continued its development and drilling program at the La Paz property after pausing the work program in the fall of 2023 to redeploy needed equipment to the Company’s Bonanza property project. Further details of the La Paz drill program are expected to be released soon as they become available.



To view the La Paz Project mining registration PDF, input Title Number 236301 at:

https://tarjetarpm.economia.gob.mx/tarjeta.mineria/

“It’s very gratifying to see the title finally showing in the Mexican Mining registry after a lengthy update delay. Additionally, our mining team is thrilled with the significant development progress and upside potential of the La Paz property as we continue the drilling program. The La Paz project is a key strategic asset in the Company’s mining property portfolio that will facilitate the growth of our operations and profitability going forward,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property expansion strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

