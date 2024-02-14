HotelPlanner Reaches for the Stars with the American Astronomical Society

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with the American Astronomical Society.



The partnership includes HotelPlanner offering exclusive discounted hotel solutions for all AAS members to attend AAS meetings, training, and events, as well as for personal travel, including the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Now celebrating its 125th anniversary, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) provides a community of astronomers and advocates for science to enhance and share humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe. With more than 8,000 members globally, AAS is a major international organization of professional astronomers, astronomy educators, and amateur astronomers. Based in Washington, D.C., membership also includes physicists, mathematicians, geologists, engineers, and others whose research and educational interests lie within the broad spectrum of subjects now comprising the astronomical sciences.

“HotelPlanner offers incredible value to our membership base through discounted hotel solutions globally,” says Rod Nenner, Chief Business Officer & Director, Strategic Partnerships, American Astronomical Society. “HotelPlanner will help unlock meaningful savings for our members wherever their travels take them, including the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse that are members are excited to witness soon.”

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a Total Solar Eclipse will darken a 115-mile-wide swath from Mexico all the way to eastern Canada. While the eclipse path traverses 12 U.S. states, virtually all of North America will have at least a partial solar eclipse. The full path can be viewed here.

“We are honored to partner with the AAS to offer discounted hotel solutions to all members globally as an additional benefit throughout the year, from stargazing adventures to training sessions and events,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “As a travel tech company, we also share AAS’ commitment to attracting young people to careers in science and technology.”

All AAS members are encouraged to book future accommodations on the dedicated search & booking site to maximize savings throughout the year.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

About American Astronomical Society

The American Astronomical Society (AAS), established in 1899, is a major international organization of professional astronomers, astronomy educators, and amateur astronomers. Its members of more than 8,000 also includes physicists, geologists, engineers, and others whose interests lie within the broad spectrum of subjects now comprising the astronomical sciences. The mission of the AAS is to enhance and share humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe as a diverse and inclusive astronomical community, which it achieves through publishing, meetings, science advocacy, education and outreach, and training and professional development.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations

HotelPlanner

Email: Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com