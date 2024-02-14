PaymentWorks Presents a Two-Part Virtual Event: "The Strategic Importance of Your Supplier File"

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, Inc., the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, will host a two-part virtual event dedicated to risk mitigation, cost avoidance, and driving value for an entire organization via the supplier file.

When: April 5th and April 12th, 11 AM - 2 PM Eastern

Audience: Procurement, finance, and risk professionals in all industries

Cost: Free to attend

With panels of subject matter experts and presentations by real-world practitioners, the event will focus on all aspects of the supplier file, its impact, and its influence on day-to-day business.

Presenters and panelists from Chubb, J.P. Morgan, Huron, Vendor Centric, Campus Guard, Denver Public Schools, and the University of Kentucky have been confirmed.

April 5th Agenda Topics :

11 AM Vendor Onboarding is the Key to Driving Organizational Value

Vendor Centric and PaymentWorks

12 PM The Risk Inherent in Your Vendor Onboarding Process

Chubb and PaymentWorks

1 PM In the Trenches: Realities of Automating Supplier Onboarding

Huron

Reserve a spot for April 5th, here .

April 12th Agenda Topics:

11 AM Panel: Payments Trends and the Time Value of Money in 2024

J.P. Morgan, University of Kentucky, CampusGuard

12 PM Quantifying the Value of the Work: A Calculation

PaymentWorks

1 PM Case Study: Unlocking Organizational Value Through Vendor Onboarding and Management

Denver Public Schools

Reserve a spot for April 12th, here .