Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Board of Directors

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Ajay Chowdhury will be joining the Board with effect from 1 March 2024.

Ajay is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author and is currently a senior partner at the Boston Consulting Group. He has been co-founder or CEO of various companies including Shazam (sold to Apple), Seatwave (sold to Ticketmaster) and IDG Ventures Europe, a $100m early stage venture capital fund. He is currently Chairman of Cambridge Enterprise, Cambridge University’s spin-out arm and has published four detective novels including the award-winning The Waiter. He has an MBA from Wharton, studied theatre directing at the Central School of Speech and Drama and was selected as one of the top 100 BAME business leaders in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Helen Sinclair, Chair of the Company, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay and know he will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from his wealth of experience in the early stage venture ecosystem.”

Ajay will be a member of the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Remuneration & Nomination Committee with effect from the date of his appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

The Company confirms that Emma Davies will be retiring from the Board on 31 March 2024.

Helen Sinclair said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Emma. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her on behalf of the Board and the shareholders for her valuable contribution since the Company launched. Her contribution to establishing the Company and input on our fundraisings and operational model has been hugely valued.”

