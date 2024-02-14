Revised Quarterly GDM Prospect for Q1 2024

In the last quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect, published at the end of 2023, it was announced that a new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2027 would be issued in Q1/2024. It was also announced that the Treasury would sell benchmark bonds for 30-45 b.kr. market value.

Thus far in 2024, the Treasury has issued bonds for 44.2 b.kr., leaving only 0.8 b.kr. to issue in order to meet the quarterly target. In view of the Treasury’s success in obtaining financing in the domestic market, it has been decided to postpone the issue of the new benchmark series until Q2/2024.



