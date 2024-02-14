Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Net income of $25.9 million compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income (1) of $28.0 million compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

of $28.0 million compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 Total loss ratio of 19.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Combined ratio of 74.2% compared to 75.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 68.8% compared to 71.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2022

of 68.8% compared to 71.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 Annualized return on equity of 23.2% compared to 19.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 29.4% to $1.1 billion compared to $881.9 million in 2022

Net income of $79.2 million compared to $52.2 million in 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $93.5 million compared to $71.3 million in 2022

Total loss ratio of 21.0% compared to 24.9% in 2022

Combined ratio of 76.6% compared to 80.4% in 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.2% compared to 75.6% in 2022

Return on equity of 18.5% compared to 13.4% in 2022

Adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.9% compared to 18.3% in 2022

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter provided a strong end to what was a stellar 2023. During the quarter, we generated gross written premium and adjusted net income growth of 27% and 33%, respectively, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 25%. When looking at the full year we are especially proud of record gross written premium and adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth and numerous initiatives that led to diversification and reduced earnings volatility. Additionally, we introduced multiple new lines of business, including Crop, Environmental Liability and Assumed Reinsurance. This robust and disciplined growth translated into an adjusted return on equity well above the 20% benchmark level espoused in our Palomar 2X strategic plan.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our 'grow where we want to' mantra not only reduces the volatility in our book of business, but also provides numerous growth vectors. The 2023 execution of Palomar 2X in a generationally hard property cat reinsurance market combined with the introduction of new products instills strong conviction and confidence in what we can accomplish across the organization. We exit the year energized by our prospects for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 14.0% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.9 million, comprised almost entirely of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 19.1%, all attritional, compared to a loss ratio of 22.4% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.3%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% compared to underwriting income of $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $29.3 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 58.9% to $7.0 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.48 years at December 31, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $741.4 million at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 22.6% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $471.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $384.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 23.2% compared to 19.9% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 25.1% compared to 22.4% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases in the current quarter and as of December 31, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $110 million to $115 million. This includes an estimate of the losses incurred in the first quarter from the recent catastrophic California flooding of approximately $3.5 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 303,152 $ 239,117 $ 64,035 26.8 % Ceded written premiums (188,742 ) (150,466 ) (38,276 ) 25.4 % Net written premiums 114,410 88,651 25,759 29.1 % Net earned premiums 93,748 82,228 11,520 14.0 % Commission and other income 1,586 1,143 443 38.8 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 95,334 83,371 11,963 14.3 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,896 18,421 (525 ) (2.9 )% Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 29,005 26,843 2,162 8.1 % Other underwriting expenses 24,210 17,986 6,224 34.6 % Underwriting income(1) 24,223 20,121 4,102 20.4 % Interest expense (824 ) (398 ) (426 ) 107.0 % Net investment income 7,015 4,415 2,600 58.9 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 3,044 841 2,203 262.0 % Income before income taxes 33,458 24,979 8,479 33.9 % Income tax expense 7,564 6,219 1,345 21.6 % Net income $ 25,894 $ 18,760 $ 7,134 38.0 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (3,044 ) (841 ) (2,203 ) 262.0 % Expenses associated with transactions 478 — 478 — % Stock-based compensation expense 4,176 3,068 1,108 36.1 % Amortization of intangibles 389 313 76 24.3 % Tax impact 103 (214 ) 317 (148.1 )% Adjusted net income (1) $ 27,996 $ 21,086 $ 6,910 32.8 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 23.2 % 19.9 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 25.1 % 22.4 % Loss ratio 19.1 % 22.4 % Expense ratio 55.1 % 53.1 % Combined ratio 74.2 % 75.5 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 68.8 % 71.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.73 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.11 $ 0.82 Catastrophe losses $ 10 $ 1,865 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) — % 2.3 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 68.8 % 69.2 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 29,266 $ 23,502 $ 5,764 24.5 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 1,141,558 $ 881,868 $ 259,690 29.4 % Ceded written premiums (731,531 ) (524,575 ) (206,956 ) 39.5 % Net written premiums 410,027 357,293 52,734 14.8 % Net earned premiums 345,913 316,466 29,447 9.3 % Commission and other income 3,367 4,272 (905 ) (21.2 )% Total underwriting revenue(1) 349,280 320,738 28,542 8.9 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 72,592 78,672 (6,080 ) (7.7 )% Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 107,745 110,771 (3,026 ) (2.7 )% Other underwriting expenses 88,172 69,219 18,953 27.4 % Underwriting income(1) 80,771 62,076 18,695 30.1 % Interest expense (3,775 ) (873 ) (2,902 ) 332.4 % Net investment income 23,705 13,877 9,828 70.8 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,941 (7,529 ) 10,470 (139.1 )% Income before income taxes 103,642 67,551 36,091 53.4 % Income tax expense 24,441 15,381 9,060 58.9 % Net income $ 79,201 $ 52,170 $ 27,031 51.8 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (2,941 ) 7,529 (10,470 ) (139.1 )% Expenses associated with transactions 706 130 576 443.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 14,913 11,624 3,289 28.3 % Amortization of intangibles 1,481 1,255 226 18.0 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,640 1,992 (352 ) (17.7 )% Tax impact (1,480 ) (3,366 ) 1,886 (56.0 )% Adjusted net income(1) $ 93,520 $ 71,334 $ 22,186 31.1 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 18.5 % 13.4 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 21.9 % 18.3 % Loss ratio 21.0 % 24.9 % Expense ratio 55.7 % 55.5 % Combined ratio 76.6 % 80.4 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 71.2 % 75.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.13 $ 2.02 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 3.69 $ 2.77 Catastrophe losses $ 3,442 $ 15,394 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 1.0 % 4.9 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 70.2 % 70.8 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 99,511 $ 77,077 $ 22,434 29.1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and par value data) ​ December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets ​ ​ Investments: ​ ​ Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $675,130 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022) $ 643,799 $ 515,064 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,003 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022) 43,160 38,576 Equity method investment 2,617 — Total investments 689,576 553,640 Cash and cash equivalents 51,546 68,108 Restricted cash 306 56 Accrued investment income 5,282 3,777 Premium receivable 261,972 162,858 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 60,990 56,740 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 32,172 39,718 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 244,622 153,895 Ceded unearned premiums 265,808 204,084 Prepaid expenses and other assets 72,941 44,088 Deferred tax assets, net 10,119 10,622 Property and equipment, net 373 603 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 12,315 8,261 Total assets $ 1,708,022 $ 1,306,450 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 42,376 $ 25,760 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 342,275 231,415 Unearned premiums 597,103 471,314 Ceded premium payable 181,742 146,127 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 13,419 10,680 Income taxes payable 7,255 — Borrowings from credit agreements 52,600 36,400 Total liabilities 1,236,770 921,696 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,772,987 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 350,597 333,558 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,991 ) (36,515 ) Retained earnings 144,643 87,708 Total stockholders' equity 471,252 384,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,708,022 $ 1,306,450

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 303,152 $ 239,117 $ 1,141,558 $ 881,868 Ceded written premiums (188,742 ) (150,466 ) (731,531 ) (524,575 ) Net written premiums 114,410 88,651 410,027 357,293 Change in unearned premiums (20,662 ) (6,423 ) (64,114 ) (40,827 ) Net earned premiums 93,748 82,228 345,913 316,466 Net investment income 7,015 4,415 23,705 13,877 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 3,044 841 2,941 (7,529 ) Commission and other income 1,586 1,143 3,367 4,272 Total revenues 105,393 88,627 375,926 327,086 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,896 18,421 72,592 78,672 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 29,005 26,843 107,745 110,771 Other underwriting expenses 24,210 17,986 88,172 69,219 Interest expense 824 398 3,775 873 Total expenses 71,935 63,648 272,284 259,535 Income before income taxes 33,458 24,979 103,642 67,551 Income tax expense 7,564 6,219 24,441 15,381 Net income $ 25,894 $ 18,760 $ 79,201 $ 52,170 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 19,229 6,114 12,524 (41,827 ) Net comprehensive income $ 45,123 $ 24,874 $ 91,725 $ 10,343 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.74 $ 3.19 $ 2.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.73 $ 3.13 $ 2.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,747,347 25,199,074 24,822,004 25,243,397 Diluted 25,272,149 25,729,681 25,327,091 25,796,008

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting Premiums $ 85,703 28.3 % $ 69,003 28.9 % $ 16,700 24.2 % Residential Earthquake 63,482 20.9 % 53,808 22.5 % 9,674 18.0 % Commercial Earthquake 58,606 19.3 % 40,782 17.1 % 17,824 43.7 % Inland Marine 36,226 11.9 % 32,855 13.7 % 3,371 10.3 % Casualty 26,719 8.8 % 10,078 4.2 % 16,641 165.1 % Hawaii Hurricane 9,471 3.1 % 8,388 3.5 % 1,083 12.9 % Commercial All Risk 8,746 2.9 % 10,025 4.2 % (1,279 ) (12.8 )% Residential Flood 5,122 1.7 % 4,089 1.7 % 1,033 25.3 % Other 9,078 3.0 % 10,089 4.2 % (1,011 ) (10.0 )% Total Gross Written Premiums $ 303,153 100.0 % $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 64,036 26.8 %





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting $ 364,250 31.9 % $ 223,249 25.3 % $ 141,001 63.2 % Residential Earthquake 253,530 22.2 % 213,803 24.2 % 39,727 18.6 % Commercial Earthquake 183,368 16.1 % 131,677 14.9 % 51,691 39.3 % Inland Marine 140,067 12.3 % 105,068 11.9 % 34,999 33.3 % Casualty 76,864 6.7 % 35,791 4.1 % 41,073 114.8 % Hawaii Hurricane 38,188 3.3 % 32,967 3.7 % 5,221 15.8 % Commercial All Risk 35,515 3.1 % 51,671 5.9 % (16,156 ) (31.3 )% Residential Flood 20,087 1.8 % 14,539 1.7 % 5,548 38.2 % Specialty Homeowners (101 ) (0.0 )% 29,959 3.4 % (30,060 ) (100.3 )% Other 29,790 2.6 % 43,144 4.9 % (13,354 ) (31.0 )% Total Gross Written Premiums $ 1,141,558 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 % $ 259,690 29.4 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 165,342 54.5 % $ 128,490 53.7 % $ 600,791 52.6 % $ 418,809 47.5 % Texas 22,740 7.5 % 18,960 7.9 % 95,517 8.4 % 90,459 10.3 % Washington 14,124 4.7 % 12,436 5.2 % 49,494 4.3 % 41,827 4.7 % Hawaii 11,562 3.8 % 10,428 4.4 % 47,388 4.2 % 40,157 4.6 % Florida 11,286 3.7 % 11,499 4.8 % 47,595 4.2 % 38,715 4.4 % New York 6,775 2.2 % 4,109 1.7 % 18,424 1.6 % 12,510 1.4 % Illinois 6,697 2.2 % 4,215 1.8 % 22,340 2.0 % 17,368 2.0 % Oregon 6,307 2.1 % 7,625 3.2 % 23,220 2.0 % 24,108 2.7 % Other 58,320 19.2 % 41,355 17.3 % 236,789 20.7 % 197,915 22.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 303,153 100.0 % $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 1,141,558 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 156,591 51.7 % $ 132,562 55.4 % $ 653,809 57.3 % $ 489,720 55.5 % PESIC 146,562 48.3 % 106,555 44.6 % 487,749 42.7 % 392,148 44.5 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 303,153 100.0 % $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 1,141,558 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 276,502 $ 211,267 $ 65,235 30.9 % $ 1,015,722 $ 695,272 $ 320,450 46.1 % Ceded earned premiums (182,754 ) (129,039 ) (53,715 ) 41.6 % (669,809 ) (378,806 ) (291,003 ) 76.8 % Net earned premiums $ 93,748 $ 82,228 $ 11,520 14.0 % $ 345,913 $ 316,466 $ 29,447 9.3 % Net earned premium ratio 33.9 % 38.9 % 34.1 % 45.5 %

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 10 $ 1,865 $ (1,855 ) (99.5 )% $ 3,442 $ 15,394 $ (11,952 ) (77.6 )% Non-catastrophe losses 17,886 16,556 1,330 8.0 % 69,150 63,278 5,872 9.3 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 17,896 $ 18,421 $ (525 ) (2.9 )% $ 72,592 $ 78,672 $ (6,080 ) (7.7 )%

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 92,178 $ 74,248 $ 77,520 $ 45,419 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 19,409 16,384 70,363 76,289 Prior years (1,513 ) 2,037 2,229 2,383 Total incurred 17,896 18,421 72,592 78,672 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 5,417 7,896 19,631 21,802 Prior years 7,004 7,253 32,828 24,769 Total payments 12,421 15,149 52,459 46,571 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 97,653 77,520 97,653 77,520 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 244,622 153,895 244,622 153,895 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 342,275 $ 231,415 $ 342,275 $ 231,415

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 105,393 $ 88,627 $ 375,926 $ 327,086 Net investment income (7,015 ) (4,415 ) (23,705 ) (13,877 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (3,044 ) (841 ) (2,941 ) 7,529 Underwriting revenue $ 95,334 $ 83,371 $ 349,280 $ 320,738

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 33,458 $ 24,979 $ 103,642 $ 67,551 Net investment income (7,015 ) (4,415 ) (23,705 ) (13,877 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (3,044 ) (841 ) (2,941 ) 7,529 Interest expense 824 398 3,775 873 Underwriting income $ 24,223 $ 20,121 $ 80,771 $ 62,076 Expenses associated with transactions 478 — 706 130 Stock-based compensation expense 4,176 3,068 14,913 11,624 Amortization of intangibles 389 313 1,481 1,255 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 1,640 1,992 Adjusted underwriting income $ 29,266 $ 23,502 $ 99,511 $ 77,077

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 25,894 $ 18,760 $ 79,201 $ 52,170 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (3,044 ) (841 ) (2,941 ) 7,529 Expenses associated with transactions 478 — 706 130 Stock-based compensation expense 4,176 3,068 14,913 11,624 Amortization of intangibles 389 313 1,481 1,255 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 1,640 1,992 Tax impact 103 (214 ) (1,480 ) (3,366 ) Adjusted net income $ 27,996 $ 21,086 $ 93,520 $ 71,334

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 111,984 $ 84,344 $ 93,520 $ 71,334 Average stockholders' equity $ 446,293 $ 376,299 $ 428,002 $ 389,461 Annualized adjusted return on equity 25.1 % 22.4 % 21.9 % 18.3 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 69,525 $ 62,107 $ 265,142 $ 254,390 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 93,748 $ 82,228 $ 345,913 $ 316,466 Combined ratio 74.2 % 75.5 % 76.6 % 80.4 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (478 ) $ — $ (706 ) $ (130 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,176 ) (3,068 ) (14,913 ) (11,624 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (313 ) (1,481 ) (1,255 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Adjusted combined ratio 68.8 % 71.4 % 71.2 % 75.6 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 27,996 $ 21,086 $ 93,520 $ 71,334 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,272,149 25,729,681 25,327,091 25,796,008 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.82 $ 3.69 $ 2.77

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 17,896 $ 18,421 $ 72,592 $ 78,672 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 93,748 $ 82,228 $ 345,913 $ 316,466 Loss ratio 19.1 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 24.9 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 10 $ 1,865 $ 3,442 $ 15,394 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 93,748 $ 82,228 $ 345,913 $ 316,466 Catastrophe loss ratio 0.0 % 2.3 % 1.0 % 4.9 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 69,525 $ 62,107 $ 265,142 $ 254,390 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 93,748 $ 82,228 $ 345,913 $ 316,466 Combined ratio 74.2 % 75.5 % 76.6 % 80.4 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (478 ) $ — $ (706 ) $ (130 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,176 ) (3,068 ) (14,913 ) (11,624 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (313 ) (1,481 ) (1,255 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Catastrophe losses (10 ) (1,865 ) (3,442 ) (15,394 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 68.8 % 69.2 % 70.2 % 70.8 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 471,252 $ 384,754 Goodwill and intangible assets (12,315 ) (8,261 ) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 458,937 $ 376,493



