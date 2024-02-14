Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Net income of $25.9 million compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $28.0 million compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Total loss ratio of 19.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Combined ratio of 74.2% compared to 75.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% compared to 71.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Annualized return on equity of 23.2% compared to 19.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 29.4% to $1.1 billion compared to $881.9 million in 2022
  • Net income of $79.2 million compared to $52.2 million in 2022
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $93.5 million compared to $71.3 million in 2022
  • Total loss ratio of 21.0% compared to 24.9% in 2022
  • Combined ratio of 76.6% compared to 80.4% in 2022
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.2% compared to 75.6% in 2022
  • Return on equity of 18.5% compared to 13.4% in 2022
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.9% compared to 18.3% in 2022

(1) See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter provided a strong end to what was a stellar 2023. During the quarter, we generated gross written premium and adjusted net income growth of 27% and 33%, respectively, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 25%. When looking at the full year we are especially proud of record gross written premium and adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth and numerous initiatives that led to diversification and reduced earnings volatility. Additionally, we introduced multiple new lines of business, including Crop, Environmental Liability and Assumed Reinsurance. This robust and disciplined growth translated into an adjusted return on equity well above the 20% benchmark level espoused in our Palomar 2X strategic plan.” 

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our 'grow where we want to' mantra not only reduces the volatility in our book of business, but also provides numerous growth vectors. The 2023 execution of Palomar 2X in a generationally hard property cat reinsurance market combined with the introduction of new products instills strong conviction and confidence in what we can accomplish across the organization. We exit the year energized by our prospects for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”   

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 14.0% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.9 million, comprised almost entirely of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 19.1%, all attritional, compared to a loss ratio of 22.4% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.3%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% compared to underwriting income of $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $29.3 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 58.9% to $7.0 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.48 years at December 31, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $741.4 million at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 22.6% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $471.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $384.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 23.2% compared to 19.9% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 25.1% compared to 22.4% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases in the current quarter and as of December 31, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2024 Outlook
For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $110 million to $115 million. This includes an estimate of the losses incurred in the first quarter from the recent catastrophic California flooding of approximately $3.5 million.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.  To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended         
  December 31,         
  2023  2022  Change  % Change 
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $303,152  $239,117  $64,035   26.8%
Ceded written premiums  (188,742)  (150,466)  (38,276)  25.4%
Net written premiums  114,410   88,651   25,759   29.1%
Net earned premiums  93,748   82,228   11,520   14.0%
Commission and other income  1,586   1,143   443   38.8%
Total underwriting revenue(1)  95,334   83,371   11,963   14.3%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  17,896   18,421   (525)  (2.9)%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  29,005   26,843   2,162   8.1%
Other underwriting expenses  24,210   17,986   6,224   34.6%
Underwriting income(1)  24,223   20,121   4,102   20.4%
Interest expense  (824)  (398)  (426)  107.0%
Net investment income  7,015   4,415   2,600   58.9%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  3,044   841   2,203   262.0%
Income before income taxes  33,458   24,979   8,479   33.9%
Income tax expense  7,564   6,219   1,345   21.6%
Net income $25,894  $18,760  $7,134   38.0%
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (3,044)  (841)  (2,203)  262.0%
Expenses associated with transactions  478      478   %
Stock-based compensation expense  4,176   3,068   1,108   36.1%
Amortization of intangibles  389   313   76   24.3%
Tax impact  103   (214)  317   (148.1)%
Adjusted net income (1) $27,996  $21,086  $6,910   32.8%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                
Annualized return on equity  23.2%  19.9%        
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)  25.1%  22.4%        
Loss ratio  19.1%  22.4%        
Expense ratio  55.1%  53.1%        
Combined ratio  74.2%  75.5%        
Adjusted combined ratio (1)  68.8%  71.4%        
Diluted earnings per share $1.02  $0.73         
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $1.11  $0.82         
Catastrophe losses $10  $1,865         
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)  %  2.3%        
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)  68.8%  69.2%        
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $29,266  $23,502  $5,764   24.5%

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  Year Ended         
  December 31,         
  2023  2022  Change  % Change 
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $1,141,558  $881,868  $259,690   29.4%
Ceded written premiums  (731,531)  (524,575)  (206,956)  39.5%
Net written premiums  410,027   357,293   52,734   14.8%
Net earned premiums  345,913   316,466   29,447   9.3%
Commission and other income  3,367   4,272   (905)  (21.2)%
Total underwriting revenue(1)  349,280   320,738   28,542   8.9%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  72,592   78,672   (6,080)  (7.7)%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  107,745   110,771   (3,026)  (2.7)%
Other underwriting expenses  88,172   69,219   18,953   27.4%
Underwriting income(1)  80,771   62,076   18,695   30.1%
Interest expense  (3,775)  (873)  (2,902)  332.4%
Net investment income  23,705   13,877   9,828   70.8%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  2,941   (7,529)  10,470   (139.1)%
Income before income taxes  103,642   67,551   36,091   53.4%
Income tax expense  24,441   15,381   9,060   58.9%
Net income $79,201  $52,170  $27,031   51.8%
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  (2,941)  7,529   (10,470)  (139.1)%
Expenses associated with transactions  706   130   576   443.1%
Stock-based compensation expense  14,913   11,624   3,289   28.3%
Amortization of intangibles  1,481   1,255   226   18.0%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  1,640   1,992   (352)  (17.7)%
Tax impact  (1,480)  (3,366)  1,886   (56.0)%
Adjusted net income(1) $93,520  $71,334  $22,186   31.1%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                
Annualized return on equity  18.5%  13.4%        
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)  21.9%  18.3%        
Loss ratio  21.0%  24.9%        
Expense ratio  55.7%  55.5%        
Combined ratio  76.6%  80.4%        
Adjusted combined ratio(1)  71.2%  75.6%        
Diluted earnings per share $3.13  $2.02         
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $3.69  $2.77         
Catastrophe losses $3,442  $15,394         
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)  1.0%  4.9%        
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)  70.2%  70.8%        
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $99,511  $77,077  $22,434   29.1%

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
  
(in thousands, except shares and par value data) 
  
 December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $675,130 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022) $643,799  $515,064 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,003 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022)  43,160   38,576 
Equity method investment  2,617    
Total investments  689,576   553,640 
Cash and cash equivalents  51,546   68,108 
Restricted cash  306   56 
Accrued investment income  5,282   3,777 
Premium receivable  261,972   162,858 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  60,990   56,740 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  32,172   39,718 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  244,622   153,895 
Ceded unearned premiums  265,808   204,084 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  72,941   44,088 
Deferred tax assets, net  10,119   10,622 
Property and equipment, net  373   603 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  12,315   8,261 
Total assets $1,708,022  $1,306,450 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $42,376  $25,760 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  342,275   231,415 
Unearned premiums  597,103   471,314 
Ceded premium payable  181,742   146,127 
Funds held under reinsurance treaty  13,419   10,680 
Income taxes payable  7,255    
Borrowings from credit agreements  52,600   36,400 
Total liabilities  1,236,770   921,696 
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,772,987 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  3   3 
Additional paid-in capital  350,597   333,558 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (23,991)  (36,515)
Retained earnings  144,643   87,708 
Total stockholders' equity  471,252   384,754 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,708,022  $1,306,450 

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited) 
  
(in thousands, except shares and per share data) 
  
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenues:                
Gross written premiums $303,152  $239,117  $1,141,558  $881,868 
Ceded written premiums  (188,742)  (150,466)  (731,531)  (524,575)
Net written premiums  114,410   88,651   410,027   357,293 
Change in unearned premiums  (20,662)  (6,423)  (64,114)  (40,827)
Net earned premiums  93,748   82,228   345,913   316,466 
Net investment income  7,015   4,415   23,705   13,877 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  3,044   841   2,941   (7,529)
Commission and other income  1,586   1,143   3,367   4,272 
Total revenues  105,393   88,627   375,926   327,086 
Expenses:                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  17,896   18,421   72,592   78,672 
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  29,005   26,843   107,745   110,771 
Other underwriting expenses  24,210   17,986   88,172   69,219 
Interest expense  824   398   3,775   873 
Total expenses  71,935   63,648   272,284   259,535 
Income before income taxes  33,458   24,979   103,642   67,551 
Income tax expense  7,564   6,219   24,441   15,381 
Net income $25,894  $18,760  $79,201  $52,170 
Other comprehensive income, net:                
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale  19,229   6,114   12,524   (41,827)
Net comprehensive income $45,123  $24,874  $91,725  $10,343 
Per Share Data:                
Basic earnings per share $1.05  $0.74  $3.19  $2.07 
Diluted earnings per share $1.02  $0.73  $3.13  $2.02 
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  24,747,347   25,199,074   24,822,004   25,243,397 
Diluted  25,272,149   25,729,681   25,327,091   25,796,008 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended December 31,         
  2023  2022         
  ($ in thousands)     
      % of      % of      % 
  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Change  Change 
Product                        
Fronting Premiums $85,703   28.3% $69,003   28.9% $16,700   24.2%
Residential Earthquake  63,482   20.9%  53,808   22.5%  9,674   18.0%
Commercial Earthquake  58,606   19.3%  40,782   17.1%  17,824   43.7%
Inland Marine  36,226   11.9%  32,855   13.7%  3,371   10.3%
Casualty  26,719   8.8%  10,078   4.2%  16,641   165.1%
Hawaii Hurricane  9,471   3.1%  8,388   3.5%  1,083   12.9%
Commercial All Risk  8,746   2.9%  10,025   4.2%  (1,279)  (12.8)%
Residential Flood  5,122   1.7%  4,089   1.7%  1,033   25.3%
Other  9,078   3.0%  10,089   4.2%  (1,011)  (10.0)%
Total Gross Written Premiums $303,153   100.0% $239,117   100.0% $64,036   26.8%


  Year Ended December 31,         
  2023  2022         
  ($ in thousands)     
      % of      % of      % 
  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Change  Change 
Product                        
Fronting $364,250   31.9% $223,249   25.3% $141,001   63.2%
Residential Earthquake  253,530   22.2%  213,803   24.2%  39,727   18.6%
Commercial Earthquake  183,368   16.1%  131,677   14.9%  51,691   39.3%
Inland Marine  140,067   12.3%  105,068   11.9%  34,999   33.3%
Casualty  76,864   6.7%  35,791   4.1%  41,073   114.8%
Hawaii Hurricane  38,188   3.3%  32,967   3.7%  5,221   15.8%
Commercial All Risk  35,515   3.1%  51,671   5.9%  (16,156)  (31.3)%
Residential Flood  20,087   1.8%  14,539   1.7%  5,548   38.2%
Specialty Homeowners  (101)  (0.0)%  29,959   3.4%  (30,060)  (100.3)%
Other  29,790   2.6%  43,144   4.9%  (13,354)  (31.0)%
Total Gross Written Premiums $1,141,558   100.0% $881,868   100.0% $259,690   29.4%


  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
      % of      % of      % of      % of 
  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP 
State                                
California $165,342   54.5% $128,490   53.7% $600,791   52.6% $418,809   47.5%
Texas  22,740   7.5%  18,960   7.9%  95,517   8.4%  90,459   10.3%
Washington  14,124   4.7%  12,436   5.2%  49,494   4.3%  41,827   4.7%
Hawaii  11,562   3.8%  10,428   4.4%  47,388   4.2%  40,157   4.6%
Florida  11,286   3.7%  11,499   4.8%  47,595   4.2%  38,715   4.4%
New York  6,775   2.2%  4,109   1.7%  18,424   1.6%  12,510   1.4%
Illinois  6,697   2.2%  4,215   1.8%  22,340   2.0%  17,368   2.0%
Oregon  6,307   2.1%  7,625   3.2%  23,220   2.0%  24,108   2.7%
Other  58,320   19.2%  41,355   17.3%  236,789   20.7%  197,915   22.4%
Total Gross Written Premiums $303,153   100.0% $239,117   100.0% $1,141,558   100.0% $881,868   100.0%


  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
      % of      % of      % of      % of 
  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP  Amount  GWP 
Subsidiary                                
PSIC $156,591   51.7% $132,562   55.4% $653,809   57.3% $489,720   55.5%
PESIC  146,562   48.3%  106,555   44.6%  487,749   42.7%  392,148   44.5%
Total Gross Written Premiums $303,153   100.0% $239,117   100.0% $1,141,558   100.0% $881,868   100.0%

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended          Year Ended         
  December 31,          December 31,         
  2023  2022  Change  % Change  2023  2022  Change  % Change 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Gross earned premiums $276,502  $211,267  $65,235   30.9% $1,015,722  $695,272  $320,450   46.1%
Ceded earned premiums  (182,754)  (129,039)  (53,715)  41.6%  (669,809)  (378,806)  (291,003)  76.8%
Net earned premiums $93,748  $82,228  $11,520   14.0% $345,913  $316,466  $29,447   9.3%
                                 
Net earned premium ratio  33.9%  38.9%          34.1%  45.5%        

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended          Year Ended         
  December 31,          December 31,         
  2023  2022  Change  % Change  2023  2022  Change  % Change 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Catastrophe losses $10  $1,865  $(1,855)  (99.5)% $3,442  $15,394  $(11,952)  (77.6)%
Non-catastrophe losses  17,886   16,556   1,330   8.0%  69,150   63,278   5,872   9.3%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $17,896  $18,421  $(525)  (2.9)% $72,592  $78,672  $(6,080)  (7.7)%

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $92,178  $74,248  $77,520  $45,419 
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year  19,409   16,384   70,363   76,289 
Prior years  (1,513)  2,037   2,229   2,383 
Total incurred  17,896   18,421   72,592   78,672 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year  5,417   7,896   19,631   21,802 
Prior years  7,004   7,253   32,828   24,769 
Total payments  12,421   15,149   52,459   46,571 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period  97,653   77,520   97,653   77,520 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period  244,622   153,895   244,622   153,895 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $342,275  $231,415  $342,275  $231,415 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Total revenue $105,393  $88,627  $375,926  $327,086 
Net investment income  (7,015)  (4,415)  (23,705)  (13,877)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments  (3,044)  (841)  (2,941)  7,529 
Underwriting revenue $95,334  $83,371  $349,280  $320,738 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Income before income taxes $33,458  $24,979  $103,642  $67,551 
Net investment income  (7,015)  (4,415)  (23,705)  (13,877)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments  (3,044)  (841)  (2,941)  7,529 
Interest expense  824   398   3,775   873 
Underwriting income $24,223  $20,121  $80,771  $62,076 
Expenses associated with transactions  478      706   130 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,176   3,068   14,913   11,624 
Amortization of intangibles  389   313   1,481   1,255 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        1,640   1,992 
Adjusted underwriting income $29,266  $23,502  $99,511  $77,077 

Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Net income $25,894  $18,760  $79,201  $52,170 
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments  (3,044)  (841)  (2,941)  7,529 
Expenses associated with transactions  478      706   130 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,176   3,068   14,913   11,624 
Amortization of intangibles  389   313   1,481   1,255 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        1,640   1,992 
Tax impact  103   (214)  (1,480)  (3,366)
Adjusted net income $27,996  $21,086  $93,520  $71,334 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
                 
Annualized adjusted net income $111,984  $84,344  $93,520  $71,334 
Average stockholders' equity $446,293  $376,299  $428,002  $389,461 
Annualized adjusted return on equity  25.1%  22.4%  21.9%  18.3%

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $69,525  $62,107  $265,142  $254,390 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $93,748  $82,228  $345,913  $316,466 
Combined ratio  74.2%  75.5%  76.6%  80.4%
Adjustments to numerator:                
Expenses associated with transactions $(478) $  $(706) $(130)
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,176)  (3,068)  (14,913)  (11,624)
Amortization of intangibles  (389)  (313)  (1,481)  (1,255)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        (1,640)  (1,992)
Adjusted combined ratio  68.8%  71.4%  71.2%  75.6%

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands, except per share data)  (in thousands, except per share data) 
                 
Adjusted net income $27,996  $21,086  $93,520  $71,334 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  25,272,149   25,729,681   25,327,091   25,796,008 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $1.11  $0.82  $3.69  $2.77 

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $17,896  $18,421  $72,592  $78,672 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $93,748  $82,228  $345,913  $316,466 
Loss ratio  19.1%  22.4%  21.0%  24.9%
                 
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $10  $1,865  $3,442  $15,394 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $93,748  $82,228  $345,913  $316,466 
Catastrophe loss ratio  0.0%  2.3%  1.0%  4.9%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $69,525  $62,107  $265,142  $254,390 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $93,748  $82,228  $345,913  $316,466 
Combined ratio  74.2%  75.5%  76.6%  80.4%
Adjustments to numerator:                
Expenses associated with transactions $(478) $  $(706) $(130)
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,176)  (3,068)  (14,913)  (11,624)
Amortization of intangibles  (389)  (313)  (1,481)  (1,255)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        (1,640)  (1,992)
Catastrophe losses  (10)  (1,865)  (3,442)  (15,394)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses  68.8%  69.2%  70.2%  70.8%

Tangible Stockholders equity

  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (in thousands) 
Stockholders' equity $471,252  $384,754 
Goodwill and intangible assets  (12,315)  (8,261)
Tangible stockholders' equity $458,937  $376,493 

 