Perseus Mining Half Year Results Investor Webinar

Perth, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/February 15, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2023 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Friday February 23, 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Friday February 23, 2024

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Thursday February 22, 2024

Vancouver – 2:00pm

Toronto – 5:00pm		UK: Thursday February 22, 2024

London – 10:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TAIUT0pyTSeb3nbeTXF2jg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 845 6314 6386

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb3Yl59aE4

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Executive Chairman and CEO.