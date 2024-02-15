Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 15 February 2024: In line with the dividend policy, the board of directors has resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA, that a dividend of NOK 2.55 per share should be paid for the fiscal year 2023.



The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the board of directors:

Dividend amount: NOK 2.55 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 6 May 2024

Ex-date: 7 May 2024

Record date: 8 May 2024

Payment date: On or about 16 May 2024

Date of approval: 6 May 2024

For more information:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.