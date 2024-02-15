Japan and Taiwan grant Lleida.net two new patents

Madrid, February 15.- The intellectual property authorities of Japan and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have granted the Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) two new patents for trust technology services.

In Japan, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has awarded the listed company a patent for its "Universal Certified and Qualified Contracting Method", a technology that speeds up certified universal contracting processes and guarantees the validity, legality and effectiveness of contracts.

Similarly, the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) has recognized the company with another patent for its Electronic Contract Certification Platform and Method for Electronic Identification and Trust Services (EIDAS).

"The achievement of more and new patents in East Asia, one of the most technologically advanced markets in the world, is a key recognition for the company's capabilities," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

So far, 11 Asian countries have recognized Lleida.net's inventions with almost 40 patents, including Japan, China, the Gulf Cooperation Council, India or Israel.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the certified electronic signature, contracting and notification industry.

Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry, with 308 patents.

The company, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015.

It subsequently went public on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





