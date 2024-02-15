Bango and Sam Media power extended reality (XR) subscription bundles for telcos

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO) is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Sam Media to offer its extended reality (XR) subscription services through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™). Resellers, such as telcos, that have standardized on the Digital Vending Machine® to bundle subscriptions, can now add Sam Media's XR content to their consumer offers.



This new collaboration extends the recent Direct Carrier Billing partnership between the two companies, and opens up new avenues for telcos and various resellers to differentiate their services by offering groundbreaking XR content. XR replicates the real world in a digital format, delivering state-of-the-art entertainment and immersive experiences for users. Sam Media's groundbreaking technology makes XR content accessible to everyone, irrespective of their device, eliminating the need for costly equipment. A smartphone with internet access is all users require to delve into this innovative realm.

Among the XR content offerings is SingSpace, powered by Stingray Karaoke - a virtual reality platform redefining the karaoke experience. SingSpace brings music enthusiasts together globally in an interactive metaverse, fostering a vibrant community where user-generated content is celebrated. Singers can share their performances, engage with others, and showcase their talent on various social platforms.

One connection to the Digital Vending Machine® delivers swift market entry and scalability for both content providers and resellers. Content providers can effortlessly tap into new global audiences through a network of resellers. Resellers, including telcos, banks and retailers can now offer the latest and most captivating subscription content, allowing for an array of bundles, discounts, and offers to attract and retain customers.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Sam Media through the Digital Vending Machine® to extend the reach of their cutting-edge XR content to a global audience. This collaboration enables resellers to provide unique and compelling subscriptions, enticing new users.” Anil Malhotra, CMO of Bango.

"Enabling quick and easy access to our XR content through the Digital Vending Machine® is a crucial part of our mission to make our content available to everyone on any device. Empowering resellers to bundle our content plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal." Alexis Bartelds, CEO of Sam Media.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

www.bango.com

About Sam Media

As a leader in innovation, Sam Media makes the next generation of mobile content accessible to everyone, on any device. Sam Media is growing rapidly using alternative payment solutions. This way Sam Media’s suite of products can be enjoyed everywhere, and especially in markets where access to traditional payments methods is limited.

www.sam-media.com

