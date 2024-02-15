10 Barrel Brewing Co. Announces Official Beer Sponsorship of the Natural Selection Tour

BEND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel Brewing Co.” or “10 Barrel”), a trailblazer in the craft brewing industry and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is proud to announce a partnership with the Natural Selection Tour, the premier all-mountain snowboarding competition founded by snowboarding legend Travis Rice. As the Official Beer of the Natural Selection Tour, Pub Beer by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. is set to enhance the après snowboarding experience for athletes and fans alike, embodying the tour's spirit of adventure and innovation.



Coming from Bend, Oregon, 10 Barrel is known for its ethos of “Drink Beer Outside,” and for innovating award-winning brews that defy convention. Once a radical concept for the craft beer brand, Pub Beer reinvented norms with an easy-drinking, economical lager that quickly became a mainstay. Paired with 10 Barrel’s roots in outdoor recreation, Pub Beer’s renegade approach mirrors both the progressiveness of Natural Selection and its mission to inspire people to get outside and forge a deeper connection with Mother Nature.

The brainchild of snowboarding icon, Travis Rice, Natural Selection Tour has risen to the pinnacle of snowboarding since its first event in 2008, changing the way the world views competitive riding. Its unprecedented contest format features the world’s most daring freeride athletes taking on natural and naturally enhanced obstacles in wildly dynamic terrain.

Among the riders, Pub Beer also backs veteran competitor, Ben Ferguson, a man who’s led the charge in progressive snowboarding for years. From athletes to media outlets, and now to its biggest backcountry event, Pub Beer’s supportive role in the community has become integral to the core culture of snowboarding.

"We're thrilled to introduce Pub Beer as the Official Après Beer of Natural Selection Tour," said 10 Barrel Brewing Marketing Director, Brian Hughes. "Our attitude at 10 Barrel is simple – Brew Beer. Drink Beer. Have fun doing it. This collaboration with Natural Selection Tour allows us to bring that vision to the world of backcountry snowboarding, amplifying the après snowboarding experience and celebrating the spirit of adventure."

As an optimistic renegade in the craft beer space, Pub Beer’s trailblazing spirit compliments Natural Selection Tour, challenging conventions and redefining expectations for an end-product in a league of its own. By locking arms with the most progressive competition in action sports, Pub Beer aims to help carry the torch of competitive snowboarding and its community into the brightest future possible.

For additional information about 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and to explore their selection of craft beers, visit https://www.10barrel.com/. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About 10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing was born out of the adventurous spirit of three friends who shared a love for beer and recreating outdoors. Based in Bend, Oregon, 10 Barrel Brewing’s award-winning brew team is known for innovating high-quality craft beers while staying true to the brand’s original mission statement—"Drink Beer Outside." The brewery embraces the “Optimistic Renegade” attitude, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the craft beer space.

For further information about 10 Barrel Brewing Co. please visit https://www.10barrel.com/ and follow @10barrelbrewing on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

About Natural Selection Tour

The brainchild of professional snowboarder Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour is a premier backcountry snowboarding competition that showcases the world's top riders on the planet's most thrilling natural and naturally enhanced terrain. With a mission to inspire a deeper connection with Mother Nature, the 2024 Tour features three stages, including YETI Natural Selection DUELS, YETI Natural Selection Selkirk Tangiers, and YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke

