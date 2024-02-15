Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:
JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco
Monday, March 4th, 2024
1x1 Investor Meetings
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
7:15 a.m. PT (10:15 a.m. ET)
Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.
About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.
Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com