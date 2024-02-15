Snail Games Enhances Current Game Titles with Exciting New Developments

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announces significant strides with the launch of West Hunt on Nintendo Switch and the introduction of ASA Premium Mods for ARK Survival Ascended. These initiatives underscore Snail Games' unwavering commitment to continuously improving and enhancing its current portfolio of game titles.

West Hunt on Nintendo Switch

Snail Games’ independent game branch, Wandering Wizard, in collaboration with developing studio New Gen, recently launched West Hunt on Nintendo Switch. This highly anticipated game transports players into the heart of the Wild West, enabling them to embark on manhunts wherever they go. The launch of West Hunt on Nintendo Switch marks a significant milestone in Snail Games' journey, as it extends the game's reach beyond Steam into the thriving console gaming community. As players immerse themselves in the role of law-abiding Sheriffs or cunning outlaws, they are invited to experience the Wild West like never before. Snail Games' commitment to broadening West Hunt's success on Steam to new platforms exemplifies its dedication to continually growing its current titles.

ASA Premium Mods

Snail Games is also set to introduce ARK Survival Ascended’s Premium Mods program. This innovative initiative revolutionizes the modding landscape by providing unprecedented opportunities for monetization. With one of the most competitive revenue-sharing models in the industry, ARK Survival Ascended’s Premium Mods program ensures that modders are duly recognized and rewarded for their creativity and dedication. Moreover, ASA Premium Mods' cross-platform compatibility across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation amplifies modders' reach, enabling them to maximize their earnings and connect with a broader audience. ARK Survival Ascended’s mod program is committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and fair compensation for modders. The program aims to be a catalyst for positive change within the modding community, empowering creators to thrive in their craft. The premium mod program has launched on the PC platform with other platforms to follow in time.

“We remain committed to improving and elevating our current portfolio of games, ensuring that every player finds adventure and excitement in our diverse offerings. We embark on these exciting new ventures with our community and partners at the forefront of our strategy" said Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail Games.

With the launch of West Hunt on Nintendo Switch and the introduction of ASA Premium Mods for ARK Survival Ascended, Snail Games believes that it will continue to lead the way in the gaming industry, driving forward its vision of innovation and growth.

For more information, visit Snail Games.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PC’s and mobile devices.

About Wandering Wizard

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.

