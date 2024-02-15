OnKure Announces the Appointment of Samuel Agresta, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc. today announced the appointment of Samuel Agresta, M.D., M.P.H. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Agresta brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in global, oncology drug development from IND to Phase 4 design and execution, approval, medical and regulatory affairs strategic planning. Dr. Agresta joins OnKure to lead its global clinical development and regulatory operations.



“Sam’s leadership experience and expertise in oncology drug development will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio,” said Nick Saccomano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “Sam will play an integral role in shaping our clinical development strategy and the advancement of the PIKture-01 trial of OKI-219, and we look forward to his contributions as we build a robust pipeline of compelling clinical candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability.”

“I am excited to join the OnKure team at this important time in its growth and evolution as the Company plans to initiate its PIKture-01 trial of OKI-219 shortly,” said Dr. Agresta. “The development of highly safe and effective treatments for patients who suffer from breast cancer is important work.”

Previously, Dr. Agresta was Chief Medical Officer at Foghorn Therapeutics, Inc. where he built Foghorn’s clinical development team and lead the team in multiple Investigational New Drug filings and through Phase 1 development in acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, uveal melanoma, and synovial cell sarcoma. Dr. Agresta also served as a Director and Chief Medical Officer at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he was responsible for the Phase 1 and 2 developments of the PI3Ky inhibitor, IPI-549. Prior to his roles as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Agresta served as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he directed clinical oncology development and lead the FDA submissions for TIBSOVO® and IDIFA® in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Dr. Agresta also served as Senior Medical Director at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and started his career at Genentech, Inc. in the HER franchise.

About OnKure

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a proven structure-based drug design platform, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3Kα H1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become the leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

