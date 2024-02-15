New York, USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burns Market is Projected to Grow During the Study Period (2019–2032), Predicts DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - Aegle Therapeutics, Skingenix, Inc., Stratatech, MediWound Ltd

DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the burns market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increase in population, increasing incidence of burn injury and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Through this, the burns market size is set to show an extensive jump by end of 2032.

DelveInsight’s Burns Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, burns emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted burns market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Burns Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for burns reached USD 1.5 billion in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of burns injuries in the 7MM was reported as ~2 million in 2021. Within this, the incident population of burn injuries patients in the United States specifically was identified to be 662K in the same year.

in 2021. Within this, the incident population of burn injuries patients in the United States specifically was identified to be in the same year. Prominent companies working in the domain of burns, including Aegle Therapeutics, Skingenix, Inc., Stratatech, MediWound Ltd , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for burns. These novel burns therapies are anticipated to enter the burns market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for burns. These novel burns therapies are anticipated to enter the burns market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for burns treatment include AGLE-102, MW-III, StrataGraft, NexoBrid, and others.

Burns Overview

Burns Overview

Burn injuries are often underestimated, yet they are linked to significant morbidity and mortality. These injuries, particularly when severe, trigger an immune and inflammatory response, metabolic alterations, and distributive shock, making their management challenging and potentially resulting in multiple organ failures. It's crucial to recognize that such injuries impact not only physical health but also the mental well-being and overall quality of life for the affected individuals. Burn injuries represent a frequently overlooked form of trauma that can affect anyone, regardless of time or place. They can arise from various sources such as friction, cold, heat, radiation, chemicals, or electricity, with the majority being caused by exposure to hot liquids, solids, or fire. Despite all burn injuries involving tissue destruction due to energy transfer, distinct causes may elicit different physiological and pathophysiological responses.





Burns Epidemiology Segmentation

The burns epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current burns patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The burns market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Burn Patients Requiring Treatment

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Treated Burn Injuries

Etiology-specific IncidentCases of Treated Burn Injuries

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Treated Burn Injuries

Incident Cases of Hospitalized Burn Patients

Burns Treatment Market

Burns Treatment Market

In the present market conditions, the standard approach to treating skin burns encompasses the use of medications, wound dressings, therapy, and surgical interventions. The objectives of this treatment regimen are to manage pain, eliminate dead tissue, prevent infections, minimize the risk of scarring, and restore functionality. The specific course of treatment is determined by the severity of the burn. Medical interventions involve water-based therapies, such as ultrasound mist therapy to cleanse and stimulate wound tissue. Additionally, intravenous fluids are administered to prevent dehydration and organ failure. Pain and anxiety are addressed through medications like morphine and anti-anxiety drugs. Various creams and ointments, including bacitracin and silver sulfadiazine, are utilized, along with wound dressings. Common topical antimicrobials such as silver sulfadiazine (SSD), cerium plus SSD, silver nitrate, mafenide, bacitracin, and Xeroform are also employed in the treatment process.

Furthermore, due to the restricted glycogen reserves in children, it is advisable to administer weight-dependent maintenance intravenous fluid, specifically 5% dextrose in 4.5% normal saline, alongside burn resuscitation fluid. Elderly individuals exhibit a distinctive acute phase response following burn injuries, marked by reduced organ perfusion and oxygenation.

Epicel, StrataGraft, RECELL System, split-thickness skin graft, KerecisOmega3 products, and various other skin substitutes are currently available in the market. Notably, the FDA granted approval to StrataGraft in June 2021 for the treatment of thermal burns in adult patients with intact dermal elements where surgical intervention is clinically indicated. StrataGraft is developed by combining two types of human skin cells—keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts—to create a bi-layered construct known as a cellularized scaffold.

Burns Emerging Drugs and Companies

Burns Emerging Drugs and Companies

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Companies like Skingenix (MW-III), MediWound Ltd (NexoBrid), Aegle Therapeutics (AGLE-102), Stratatech (StrataGraft), and others across the globe are working toward developing more advanced treatment therapies for skin burns.

MW-III, developed by Skingenix, is a topical solution undergoing assessment for second-degree burns in adult individuals. This botanical drug, formulated from natural components, is designed to address burns and skin wounds. Skingenix, Inc. is actively seeking approval for various applications through an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in the United States. Currently, the company is conducting a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of MW-III in treating burn injuries among patients in the US.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for burns are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the burns market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Burns Market Dynamics

Burns Market Dynamics

The burns market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The growing incidence of the disease is expected to lead to an expansion in treatment options, potentially causing a surge in the market in the upcoming years. Access to current therapies and emergency treatments is more convenient, with over-the-counter and off-label therapies readily available for minor burn treatments. Moreover, there is a willingness to adopt new and advanced wound care products, particularly among patients with severe burns, which is likely to drive demand. The burns market also requires low-cost and time-efficient therapies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of burns, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the burns market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the burns market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the burns market. There is no single best medication or therapy available to reduce the burden of the disease, and the upcoming emerging therapies are primarily focused on skin grafting, indicating that the cost of these treatments is likely to be high. This is compounded by strict pricing and reimbursement policies, raising concerns about the potential for failure in clinical trials for these emerging products.

Moreover, burns treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the burns market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the burns market growth.

Burns Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Burns Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Burns Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Key Burns Companies Aegle Therapeutics, Skingenix, Inc., Stratatech, MediWound Ltd, and others Key Burns Therapies AGLE-102, MW-III, StrataGraft, NexoBrid, and others

Scope of the Burns Market Report

Burns Therapeutic Assessment: Burns current marketed and emerging therapies

Burns current marketed and emerging therapies Burns Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Burns Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Burns Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Burns Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Burns Market Key Insights 2. Burns Market Report Introduction 3. Burns Market Overview at a Glance 4. Burns Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Burns Treatment and Management 7. Burns Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Burns Marketed Drugs 10. Burns Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Burns Market Analysis 12. Burns Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

