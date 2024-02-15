Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q4 2023

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the twelve months of 2023.

Leasing activity

Throughout 2023, the Fund secured important lease extensions with anchor tenants in retail assets. Particularly noteworthy is the extension of leases with anchor grocery tenant Rimi, which were maintained on favourable terms at both Postimaja and Galerija Centrs. Furthermore, lease prolongations were achieved with major fashion brands operated by Inditex, LPP, and Apranga Group, reinforcing the foundation of our tenant base. Additionally, strategic efforts were made to enhance the H&M store at Postimaja, incorporating the H&M Home concept to strengthen the long-term partnership between the Fund and this key tenant.

Meanwhile, Europa SC demonstrated a surge in letting activity during 2023, with the Fund successfully securing deals for a total of 2,941 sq. m with 13 tenants, including prominent names like Pi Pilates, Optometrijos Centras, Codekus and others. In addition, the Fund recently finalized a new lease agreement with the prominent anchor tenant IKI at Europa SC, signing a ten-year lease for an approximate total lettable area of 1,900 sq. m. The opening of the new anchor tenant's store, which will be at the heart of the upgraded concept of the shopping centre, is anticipated to take place in early 2024.

The increased leasing activity at Europa SC, coupled with the robust performance of Pirita in 2023, resulted in a notable rise in the NOI of the retail segment compared to the 2022 figures. The Fund is actively engaged in negotiations for over 8,000 sq. m of retail space, with the intention of finalizing these agreements in early 2024.

The office segment witnessed a shift in working practices during the pandemic, with many tenants adopting remote working arrangements where possible. However, there is a growing eagerness among employees to return to offices for social interaction and productive collaboration in physical settings. To address the evolving office reality, Baltic Horizon has been revitalizing larger vacant office areas, transforming them into flexible working spaces to cater to smaller tenants' needs. Initiatives like the office hotel in North Star and similar concepts in Meraki have yielded favourable results.

In response to evolving market dynamics, the Fund is actively engaged in reletting current and forthcoming office vacancies, particularly in light of EMERGN's decision to reduce their rented area in LNK and the SEB exit from Upmalas Biroji. Proactive measures are being taken to fill these vacancies, with the Fund securing the Latvian State Police as a tenant for approximately 4,128 sq. m in Upmalas Biroji to partially offset the vacancy from SEB premises. The agreement with the Latvian State Police was signed in November 2023.

Outlook

An important milestone in our financial journey was the refinancing of our EUR 50 million bond issue in Q2 2023. We initiated a new bond issue, raising EUR 42 million to optimize our capital structure. The first tranche, amounting to EUR 20 million, matures in May 2024. Following the disposal of the Duetto properties, the Fund proactively redeemed EUR 7.5 million of the first tranche in August 2023. The Fund's management team remains resolute in reducing financial leverage at the earliest viable opportunity.

Our management team remains committed to exploring additional divestment and refinancing opportunities aimed at repaying the outstanding EUR 12.5 million of the first tranche before its maturity date. In line with this commitment, we have successfully negotiated new loans with Šiaulių bankas for Europa and North Star, resulting in an increase in the outstanding loan amounts for these assets by EUR 8.6 million. The majority of the proceeds from these loans will be allocated towards bond redemption and lowering the overall cost of financing.

Looking ahead, the Fund is determined to execute multiple early redemptions of bonds in early 2024 through a combination of refinancing activities and potential asset disposals. These actions are aligned with our overarching strategy to gradually reduce leverage levels, with the ultimate goal of reaching a leverage ratio of approximately 50-55% following all planned refinancing activities in 2024.

Net result and net rental income

In 2023, The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 23.0 million against a net profit of EUR 3.9 million for 2022. The net result was strongly impacted by the negative valuation result of EUR 21.9 million. Meanwhile in 2022, the valuation resulted in a net fair value loss of EUR 2.9 million. The sale of the shares in BH Domus Pro UAB, which owns a retail park and an office building, and BH Duetto UAB, which owns two office buildings, resulted in the loss on disposal of EUR 4.0 million. The net result was also impacted by the higher financial expenses. Earnings per unit for 2023 were negative at EUR -0.19 (2022: positive at EUR 0.03).

The Group earned net rental income of EUR 14.6 million in 2023 (2022: EUR 17.4 million). The results for 2023 include two months’ net rental income of the Domus Pro Retail and Office property (EUR 0.3 million) and five months’ net rental income of the Duetto properties (EUR 1.2 million), which were sold in February and May 2023, respectively. The net rental income of the same portfolio mix (like-for-like portfolio) remained at a level similar to the previous year.

On an EPRA like-for-like basis, portfolio net rental income was slightly below the previous year (-0.2%), mainly due to vacancies in office properties in Latvia due to expiry of the agreement with the main tenant in Upmalas Biroji BC and EMERGN's decision to reduce their rented area in LNK Centre.

Baltic Horizon achieves a 100% BREEAM certified portfolio

Baltic Horizon Fund announced the successful BREEAM certification of its remaining retail assets thus becoming member of an elite group of Baltic real estate investment companies to certify its entire portfolio according to the highest international environmental standards. The portfolio currently consists of 12 properties. The last to receive its certification was the historic building of Galerija Centrs in Riga that received an impressive BREEAM Very Good certification.

GRESB benchmarking

In Q3 2023, Baltic Horizon maintained the GRESB 4 star rating for the second year in a row. In the assessment, the fund achieved a total score of 82 out of 100, representing the third highest GRESB score in the ‘Northern Europe | Diversified – Office/Retail | Listed’ peer group. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is an investor-driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for listed property companies, private property funds, developers and investors that invest directly in real estate. The achievement of GRESB ratings confirms the Fund’s continuous efforts in the ESG field.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

At the end of Q4 2023, the Fund’s GAV was EUR 261.1 million (31 December 2022: EUR 344.0 million), 24.1% lower than at the end of the previous period. The decrease is mainly related to the sale of the shares in BH Domus Pro UAB and BH Duetto UAB and the negative property revaluation.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

At the end of 2023, the Fund’s NAV was EUR 109.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 133.7 million). Compared to the year-end 2022, the Fund’s NAV decreased by 18.0%. The operational performance result was offset by the EUR 21.9 million loss on property valuations and EUR 4.0 million loss from the disposal of the BH Domus Pro UAB and BH Duetto UAB shares. These were the main factors behind the fall in the Fund’s NAV. Excluding the impact of valuations, the NAV at the end of 2023 would have been EUR 131.4 million or EUR 1.098 per unit. As of 31 December 2023, IFRS NAV per unit decreased to EUR 0.9156 (31 December 2022: EUR 1.1172), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value were EUR 0.9546 per unit (31 December 2022: EUR 1.1865). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 0.9122 per unit (31 December 2022: EUR 1.1143).

Investment properties

At the end of 2023, the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consisted of 12 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 250.4 million (31 December 2022: EUR 333.1 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 119.7 thousand sq. m. During 2023 the Group sold the Domus PRO buildings for approximately EUR 23.5 million and the Duetto I and Duetto II buildings for approximately EUR 37 million, invested EUR 1.1 million in reconstruction projects and EUR 2.3 million in the existing property portfolio.

Interest-bearing loans and bonds

As of 31 December 2023 interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 143.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 194.6 million). Outstanding bank loans decreased due to the repayment of the Domus Pro and Duetto loans, part of Europa and Kontor SIA loans and regular bank loan amortisation. Also, the Fund redeemed a part of the bonds in the amount of EUR 7.5 million on 1 August 2023. The redemption was accompanied by the reduction of the nominal value of the bonds to EUR 82,142.85 per bond. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 42,000,000 and after the redemption is EUR 34,499,997. Annual loan amortisation accounted for 1.4% of total debt outstanding.

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities in 2023 amounted to EUR 11.4 million (2022: cash inflow of EUR 15.3 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was EUR 19.9 million (2022: cash outflow of EUR 9.7 million) due to the sale of the shares in BH Domus Pro UAB and BH Duetto UAB. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 30.5 million (2022: cash outflow of EUR 16.4 million). In 2023, the Fund redeemed and issued bonds, repaid the Domus Pro and part of the Europa loan, and paid regular interest on bank loans and bonds. In March 2023, the Fund repaid the Domus Pro loan (EUR 11.0 million) and EUR 6.0 million of the Europa loan using the proceeds from the sale of the shares in BH Domus Pro UAB. In May the Fund redeemed its EUR 50 million unsecured 5-year bond issue, completed a private placement of 5-year bonds and issued bonds in the total volume of EUR 42 million. In August the Fund early redeemed a part of the bonds in the amount of EUR 7.5 million. During August, the Fund successfully refinanced the Kontor SIA loan until 2028, reducing the original Kontor SIA loan by EUR 1.2 million. At the end of 2023, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.2 million (31 December 2022: EUR 5.3 million).

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change (%) Net rental income 2,894 4,457 (35.1%) Administrative expenses (631) (996) (36.6%) Losses on disposal of investment properties (237) (423) (44.0%) Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties (7,250) (3,072) 136.0% Operating profit (loss) (5,195) (34) 15179.4% Net financial expenses (2,509) (1,849) 35.7% Profit (loss) before tax (7,704) (1,883) 309.1% Income tax (53) (310) (82.9%) Net profit (loss) for the period (7,757) (2,193) 253.7% Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - Earnings per unit (EUR) (0.06) (0.02) -





Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Change (%) Investment properties in use 250,385 333,123 (24.8%) Gross asset value (GAV) 261,138 343,963 (24.1%) Interest-bearing loans and bonds 143,487 194,569 (26.3%) Total liabilities 151,606 210,308 (27.9%) IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) 109,532 133,655 (18.0%) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) 114,205 141,943 (19.5%) Number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR) 0.9156 1.1172 (18.0%) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR) 0.9546 1.1865 (19.5%) Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 57.3% 58.4% - Average effective interest rate (%) 5.2% 3.0% -

During Q4 2023, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 78.4% (Q3 2023: 79.5%). The occupancy rate as of 31 December 2023 was 81.1% (30 September 2023: 77.1%). The overall occupancy rate increase was influenced by the new tenants in the office segment (Upmalas Biroji BC and Meraki). The Fund signed a long-term lease for 4,128 sq. m in the renowned Upmalas Biroji building with the anchor tenant Latvian State Police, which partially filled the space vacated by SEB in August 2023. Some new lease agreements were also signed in Meraki office building in Q4 2023 for a total area of 1,223 sq. m.

As part of its strategy for the development of existing properties, the Fund has chosen new partners to manage its office and retail properties in Latvia. The management team believes that this change will speed up the leasing process in Latvia.

Expiry of the agreement with the main tenant in Upmalas Biroji BC and EMERGN's decision to reduce their rented area in LNK Centre had a negative impact on the property yields in Q3 and Q4 2023. The average direct property yield during Q4 2023 was 3.8% (Q3 2023: 4.3%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for Q4 2023 was 4.5% (Q3 2023: 5.0%).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000 01.10.2023- 01.10.2022- 01.01.2023- 01.01.2022- 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Rental income 3,755 5,060 17,743 20,482 Service charge income 1,487 1,967 6,008 5,974 Cost of rental activities (2,348) (2,570) (9,134) (9,026) Net rental income 2,894 4,457 14,617 17,430 Administrative expenses (631) (996) (2,617) (3,133) Other operating income 29 - 44 278 Losses on disposal of investment properties (237) (423) (4,047) (423) Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties (7,250) (3,072) (21,876) (2,914) Operating profit (loss) (5,195) (34) (13,879) 11,238 Financial income 29 - 104 1 Financial expenses (2,538) (1,849) (9,854) (6,312) Net financial expenses (2,509) (1,849) (9,750) (6,311) Profit (loss) before tax (7,704) (1,883) (23,629) 4,927 Income tax charge (53) (310) 656 (983) Profit (loss) for the period (7,757) (2,193) (22,973) 3,944 Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (759) 142 (1,273) 2,746 Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 64 (19) 123 (236) Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (695) 123 (1,150) 2,510 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax (8,452) (2,070) (24,123) 6,454 Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) (0.06) (0.02) (0.19) 0.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘000 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Non-current assets Investment properties 250,385 333,123 Intangible assets 11 6 Property, plant and equipment 4 1 Derivative financial instruments 295 2,228 Other non-current assets 647 - Total non-current assets 251,342 335,358 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,591 2,693 Prepayments 402 273 Derivative financial instruments 621 292 Cash and cash equivalents 6,182 5,347 Total current assets 9,796 8,605 Total assets 261,138 343,963 Equity Paid in capital 145,200 145,200 Cash flow hedge reserve 531 1,681 Retained earnings (36,199) (13,226) Total equity 109,532 133,655 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 64,158 124,017 Deferred tax liabilities 2,774 7,490 Other non-current liabilities 1,079 1,240 Total non-current liabilities 68,011 132,747 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 79,584 71,094 Trade and other payables 3,343 5,644 Income tax payable 6 10 Other current liabilities 662 813 Total current liabilities 83,595 77,561 Total liabilities 151,606 210,308 Total equity and liabilities 261,138 343,963





