Stockwik publishes year-end report January 1st - December 31st, 2023

POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW

We see that our focus on profitability improvements and capital efficiencies has started to have an effect. Cash flow has improved during the quarter to 41,1 (30,2) MSEK. The adjusted EBITA-result has improved with 38,8 percent to 29,3 MSEK which means that the adjusted EBITA-margin amounts to 12,1 percent.

QUARTER OCTOBER 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023

MSEK okt-dec 2023 okt-dec 2022 Δ% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 242,6 238,2 1,8% -1,8% 3,6% EBITDA 31,7 28,9 9,8% EBITA 20,1 21,1 -4,7% -14,8% 10,1% Adjusted EBITA* 29,3 21,1 38,8% EBIT 17,6 17,2 2,1% Profit before tax 5,3 6,1 Profit after tax -14,0 8,7 EBITA-margin % 8,3% 8,9% Adjusted EBITA-margin %* 12,1% 8,9% Operational cash flow 41,1 30,2 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -2,22 1,38 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -2,22 1,41 * Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK.





THE REPORT PERIOD JANUARY 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023

MSEK jan-dec 2023 jan-dec 2022 Δ% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 818,3 764,6 7,0% -2,5% 9,6% EBITDA 89,5 82,8 8,1% Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms** 96,0 82,8 16,0% EBITA 49,8 55,4 -10,1% -21,1% 10,8% Adjusted EBITA* 59,0 55,4 6,5% EBIT 37,5 39,2 -4,4% Profit before tax -24,0 0,8 Profit after tax -37,2 3,8 EBITA-margin % 6,1% 7,2% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 7,2% 7,2% Operational cash flow 40,6 26,0 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -5,89 0,61 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -5,89 0,61 Net debt 385,2 364,8 Net debt/EBITDA 4,31 4,41 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms** 4,01 4,41 * Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK. ** Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms





The Board of Directors propose that no dividend shall be distributed for 2023.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CET) on February 16th, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

Attachments