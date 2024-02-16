Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 8 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.41 47.70 47.10 426 690 MTF CBOE 1 000 47.41 47.56 47.24 47 410 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 9 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.27 47.64 46.70 425 430 MTF CBOE 1 000 47.27 47.64 46.76 47 270 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.91 48.20 47.56 431 190 MTF CBOE 1 000 47.92 48.10 47.62 47 920 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.95 47.68 46.46 422 550 MTF CBOE 1 000 46.98 47.42 46.68 46 980 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.14 46.58 44.74 461 400 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 47.14 48.20 44.74 2 356 840

On 14 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 471 471 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

