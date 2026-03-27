Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 549 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|19 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 697
|39.22
|39.65
|38.90
|341 096
|MTF CBOE
|4 635
|39.21
|39.75
|38.90
|181 738
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 721
|39.76
|40.20
|39.05
|346 747
|MTF CBOE
|4 767
|39.77
|40.20
|39.00
|189 584
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 988
|39.33
|40.25
|37.80
|235 508
|MTF CBOE
|3 938
|39.48
|40.30
|37.85
|155 472
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 700
|39.75
|39.95
|39.50
|266 325
|MTF CBOE
|4 588
|39.76
|39.90
|39.50
|182 419
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|40.72
|41.00
|40.35
|203 600
|MTF CBOE
|4 515
|40.71
|40.95
|40.35
|183 806
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|57 549
|39.73
|41.00
|37.80
|2 286 295
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 235 shares during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 March 2026
|1 400
|39.49
|39.75
|39.00
|55 286
|20 March 2026
|1 000
|39.09
|39.40
|38.85
|39 090
|23 March 2026
|1 590
|37.73
|37.75
|37.60
|59 991
|24 March 2026
|245
|39.43
|39.70
|39.40
|9 660
|25 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 235
|164 027
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 March 2026
|600
|39.65
|39.80
|39.55
|23 790
|23 March 2026
|2 000
|39.80
|40.35
|39.00
|79 600
|24 March 2026
|600
|39.87
|39.95
|39.75
|23 922
|25 March 2026
|1 300
|40.57
|40.90
|40.20
|52 741
|Total
|4 500
|180 053
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 746 shares.
On 25 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 689 537 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment