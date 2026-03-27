Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 549 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
19 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 69739.2239.6538.90341 096
 MTF CBOE4 63539.2139.7538.90181 738
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 72139.7640.2039.05346 747
 MTF CBOE4 76739.7740.2039.00189 584
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 March 2026Euronext Brussels5 98839.3340.2537.80235 508
 MTF CBOE3 93839.4840.3037.85155 472
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 70039.7539.9539.50266 325
 MTF CBOE4 58839.7639.9039.50182 419
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
25 March 2026Euronext Brussels5 00040.7241.0040.35203 600
 MTF CBOE4 51540.7140.9540.35183 806
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 57 54939.7341.0037.802 286 295

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 235 shares during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 March 20261 40039.4939.7539.0055 286
20 March 20261 00039.0939.4038.8539 090
23 March 20261 59037.7337.7537.6059 991
24 March 202624539.4339.7039.409 660
25 March 202600.000.000.000
Total4 235   164 027


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 March 202600.000.000.000
20 March 202660039.6539.8039.5523 790
23 March 20262 00039.8040.3539.0079 600
24 March 202660039.8739.9539.7523 922
25 March 20261 30040.5740.9040.2052 741
Total4 500   180 053

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 746 shares.

On 25 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 689 537 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260327E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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