Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 549 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 19 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 697 39.22 39.65 38.90 341 096 MTF CBOE 4 635 39.21 39.75 38.90 181 738 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 721 39.76 40.20 39.05 346 747 MTF CBOE 4 767 39.77 40.20 39.00 189 584 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 988 39.33 40.25 37.80 235 508 MTF CBOE 3 938 39.48 40.30 37.85 155 472 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 700 39.75 39.95 39.50 266 325 MTF CBOE 4 588 39.76 39.90 39.50 182 419 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 40.72 41.00 40.35 203 600 MTF CBOE 4 515 40.71 40.95 40.35 183 806 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 57 549 39.73 41.00 37.80 2 286 295

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 235 shares during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 March 2026 1 400 39.49 39.75 39.00 55 286 20 March 2026 1 000 39.09 39.40 38.85 39 090 23 March 2026 1 590 37.73 37.75 37.60 59 991 24 March 2026 245 39.43 39.70 39.40 9 660 25 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 235 164 027





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 March 2026 600 39.65 39.80 39.55 23 790 23 March 2026 2 000 39.80 40.35 39.00 79 600 24 March 2026 600 39.87 39.95 39.75 23 922 25 March 2026 1 300 40.57 40.90 40.20 52 741 Total 4 500 180 053

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 746 shares.

On 25 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 689 537 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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