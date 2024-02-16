SVN® Expands Presence In Texas With the Addition of SVN | Verus Commercial

Boston, MA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, proudly introduces the latest addition to its expanding network – SVN | Verus Commercial, located in Denton, Texas. The firm's Managing Director, Greg Johnson, brings over 20 years of industry experience and a team of 11 professionals specializing in Land, Retail, Office, Medical, Industrial, and Multifamily properties.

Through a strategic model of specialization, each team member focuses on specific areas, ensuring comprehensive service for clients with diverse needs — from complex land development deals to simple retail space requirements. The team prides itself on its extensive knowledge of Denton County, covering aspects such as road expansions, demographic shifts, city leadership, and real market rents and values.

SVN | Verus Commercial's decision to join SVN® was driven by the synergy between local knowledge and SVN's national platform. Johnson highlights SVN’s ability to deliver a level of service that clients deserve, combining local expertise with SVN's broader national reach. "Our clients in Denton County deserve the resources and capabilities of a large national firm, and we take great pride in being the exclusive provider with a local office in this area," stated Johnson.

SVN's technology, national product councils, and commission sharing were identified as the top three benefits that influenced SVN | Verus Commercial's decision to join the network. The SVN platform provides research and analytical tools, CRM, and marketing technology, empowering the team to better serve their clients.

The entrepreneurial spirit and flexibility embedded in SVN's culture resonated with Johnson and his team. “SVN puts clients first and fosters cooperation with outside brokers,” said Greg, “which aligns perfectly with Verus Commercial's ethos.”

SVN | Verus Commercial envisions growth and enhanced service capabilities as it leverages SVN's national platform and technology. Positioned in one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, the team aims to cater to the evolving needs of owners and tenants across all asset classes and sizes in the expanding North Texas market.

For more information about SVN | Verus Commercial and its services, please visit https://v-re.com/.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,200 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

# # #