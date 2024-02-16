Syncfusion Announces 2024 Succinctly Readers Award Winners

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced the winners of the 2024 Succinctly Readers Awards. The annual awards honor the previous year’s most popular additions to Succinctly, the series of free educational ebooks for software developers.



The 2024 Succinctly Readers Awards winners are:

“The Succinctly Readers Awards give us a moment to recognize the latest titles in our ebook library that have resonated the most with the developer community,” said Tres Watkins, Syncfusion’s VP of Content. “The Awards winners exemplify our belief in helping developers learn and grow so their projects can thrive. We’re excited to celebrate the winners and thank the authors on behalf of all Succinctly readers for the generous contributions of their time and knowledge.”

Over nearly 12 years, the Succinctly series has grown to include more than 200 ebooks, spanning topics like cross-platform mobile development, machine learning, and even soft skills like public speaking and remote working. Each Succinctly title is an opportunity for developers to level up with a new tool or refresh themselves on an existing skill. The complete Succinctly series is available for free on Syncfusion’s website in web, PDF, EPUB, and Kindle formats; or through the Succinctly app, available in the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, and the Windows Store.

For more information about the Succinctly series and to learn about each of the 2024 Readers Award contenders, visit our blog.

