Tealium named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms

San Diego, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), today announced that it was named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Customer Data Platforms Magic Quadrant™ . This industry recognition marks a major milestone for CDPs and the maturity of the space on a global scale.

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow. The Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Tealium as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe that this is a historic moment for the data sector, as Gartner acknowledges the maturity of the CDP space and its pivotal role in overall business success,” said Bob Page, Chief Product Officer at Tealium. “Customer success is our North Star, and to be positioned as a Leader on the industry’s very first CDP Magic Quadrant is a true testament to Tealium’s commitment to product innovation and customer-first excellence since we first pioneered the space in 2013.”

Tealium recently launched new solutions to help companies drive in-the-moment personalization for their customers, including Tealium for AI , Tealium Moments , and Tealium’s Cloud Data Warehouse (CDW) Partner Ecosystem. The new releases fuel AI models with consented, filtered, and enriched data in real-time, allowing businesses to activate the most trusted experiences for their customers.

Additionally, Tealium differentiates against its competitors for its dynamic partner ecosystem, which includes over 1,300 turnkey connectors with the world’s most prominent media and technology experts, including Credera , a leading strategy, transformation, data, and technology consulting firm, and Ogilvy , one of the world’s largest advertising and communications firms.

“We believe that Tealium's recognition as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence in data management. As Chief Digital Officer at Credera, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of Tealium's solutions with a focus on benefits realization. We value our partnership with Tealium and its vendor-neutral capabilities,” said Phil Lockhart, Chief Digital Officer at Credera. “Tealium’s cutting-edge approach to data collection, enrichment, and real-time activation empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and drive rapid growth. This accolade is well-deserved and reflects Tealium's position as a proven leader of data technology.”

Ab Gaur, Global Chief Technology and Data Officer at Ogilvy, continues, “Tealium has been a pioneer in the CDP space since 2013, and their inclusion in the leadership quadrant of the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms is a testament to this innovation and focus. Together, Ogilvy and Tealium are paving the way for transformative customer experiences and shared commitment, to delivering significant value for our mutual customers.”

Tealium was the first CDP to start with data collection and manages customer data throughout the entire journey. Serving more than 850 global enterprises with real-time-driven solutions , Tealium helps address industry-specific challenges and was one of the first companies to release a pharma and healthcare CDP solution that supports HIPAA-compliant initiatives.

A total of 18 CDP vendors were analyzed for the report. Gartner undergoes rigorous analysis for its Magic Quadrant findings, including expert-led, practitioner-sourced, and data-driven research. Access the report here .

