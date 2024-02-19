Grand Design RV Again Recognized as Best Employer in Multiple Categories in Goshen News Annual Contest

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), has again been recognized as a Best Employer in Manufacturing in The Goshen News 2024 BEST OF THE BEST contest. This year, Grand Design additionally captured Best Employer in Business, Management & Administration designation.



“We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized as a Best Employer in Manufacturing by the Michiana and surrounding communities,” said Don Clark, President and CEO, Grand Design RV. “The added recognition in the Business, Management and Administration category underscores our commitment to create a culture where our team feels valued. We sincerely thank all our Grand Design team members for their partnership to produce and service superior recreational vehicles.”

Each year, The Goshen News asks their readers throughout Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties who their favorite businesses are, and readers cast their votes online and in print. Readers score their favorite organizations in 12 categories: Automotive, Employer, Entertainment, Financial Services, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home Sweet Home, Living Well, Looking Good, Professional Services, Specialty Retail and Travel. The competition recognizes businesses, organizations and professionals who earn readers’ votes through hard work, excellent customer service, and great products.

Grand Design employs more than 2,000 area residents. For more than 10 years, the company supports many organizations and local efforts in Goshen, Elkhart, and Middlebury, including Toys for Tots, Boys and Girls Club, and the Elkhart 4H Fair. Grand Design was also recognized as a runner up this year in the Specialty Retail/RV category.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com