Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra Make Season Debut in Atlanta

LOUISVILLE, OH, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 19, 2024—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track for the first time in 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s first race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team, which will be streamed live on Saturday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.

“I can’t wait to kick off our season in Atlanta,” says Earnhardt. “We had a solid run here in 2022 with SHR before being knocked out of the race. I’m hoping to return stronger than before and park it in victory lane. I’m also eager to work with the Toyota Racing Family and the Sam Hunt Racing team again. 2024 will be a great year filled with success and I’m ready to start racing!”

Earnhardt will once again pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, which will feature the familiar Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme. ForeverLawn partners IMG Academy, Erie Sports Center, the Ark Encounter, and the Creation Museum will be showcased on the car.

“Since coming to America from Australia, I've become fascinated with NASCAR — from spending time in the garages and pits to watching from the stands,” says Ken Ham, Founder of Answers in Genesis. “It's such a distinctive part of America and I'm so thrilled and thankful that the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum will be featured on ForeverLawn’s No. 26 car, highlighting Biblical faith-based attractions — another key piece of Americana."

Making a debut appearance on the car is Proliant, a payroll software company based in Atlanta. Additional partners featured on the car include Penchura, Carolina Parks & Play, Critical Path, Assured Partners, and the MNK Legacy Project.

“The relationships and exposure we’ve built in NASCAR have been great for ForeverLawn and our partners,” says John Regas, ForeverLawn’s Director of Strategic Partnerships. “We appreciate the opportunity to promote and highlight our partners like IMG Academy and Erie Sports Center and look forward to developing these connections through our races in 2024.”

Viewers can follow Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine on social media and by watching on FS1.

