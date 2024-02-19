Physicians' Education Resource® announces exciting initiative at the 41st Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference®

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, is pleased to announce their 41st Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, March 7–10, 2024. This interactive, in-person conference is intended for medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists interested in the treatment of patients with breast cancer. Fellows, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, researchers, and other health care professionals interested in the treatment of breast cancer are also invited to attend to explore advanced strategies that have changed the landscape and expanded the arsenal of available breast cancer treatments.



For 40 years, the Miami Breast Cancer Conference has served many educational needs by uniting oncologists—alongside geneticists, pathologists, radiologists, and supportive care specialists—to advance patient care in breast cancer. This year, PER will celebrate its rich legacy of delivering comprehensive educational content by inaugurating new traditions, including the acknowledgment of two remarkable oncology heroes for their outstanding bravery and dedication.

At this year's Miami Breast Cancer Conference, PER is pleased to announce a special tribute to oncology heroes from esteemed local institutions, including Reshma Mahtani, DO, from Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, and Debu Tripathy, MD, from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. As part of this tribute, a live street artist will showcase their talents, using vibrant colors and intricate designs to vividly depict the unwavering dedication and resilience of each hero. Dr. Mahtani will be honored on Friday, March 8, while Dr. Tripathy will be recognized on Saturday, March 9. An award ceremony will take place at the closing reception on the ocean front lawn on Saturday, March 9, from 7–9 p.m.

“At the 41st Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference, we are dedicated to enhancing breast oncology collaboration and nurturing a sense of camaraderie among all that treat this disease," stated Jim Palatine, president of PER. "We are excited to continue to elevate our attendee’s experience and honored to recognize those exceptional individuals, who are tirelessly contributing to the battle against breast cancer.”

To learn more about the conference, its credit designation and to register to attend, please visit the 41st Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference event page.

About Physicians' Education Resource

Physicians’ Education Resource (PER), is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

