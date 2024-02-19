More AI jobs coming to Adelaide, South Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading machine learning and AI specialists Trellis Data announces its latest expansion with the opening of a new office in Adelaide, South Australia. This development builds on the company's recent successful growth into the United States and marks a significant milestone in its strategy to deliver sovereign AI solutions to the Australian government and defence clients. The new Adelaide office is a key move that solidifies Trellis Data's position as a dominant force in Australia's AI landscape.



Trellis Data addresses some of the important concerns that exist when adopting new AI technologies, by specialising in secure, disconnected AI applications that seamlessly integrate with existing business systems.



Leading Trellis Data's rapid growth is new vice president Mark Ryan, a retired Australian Air Force wing commander, long-time business advisor and military insider. “We've spoken to many CEOs and continue to hear the same thing: that integrating sensitive data is of the utmost importance. There are many agencies looking to leverage the latest AI technologies, but they want to ensure they maintain control of their data and don't see it go abroad. Australian businesses must fiercely protect their intellectual property and Trellis Data is at the forefront of providing industry-leading, secure AI solutions,” said Mr. Ryan.



The benefits of partnering with an Australian and sovereign AI company like Trellis Data are numerous, offering unprecedented security and dedicated support to ensure a successful outcome. The new LOT 14 precinct has been earmarked as a possible future home and comes with plans to grow the current team by 300 to 500 experienced professionals over the next five years. The move is also expected to inject an additional $100M+ into the South Australian economy and boost its emerging tech industry.



Trellis Data deploys a broad spectrum of AI technologies, including generative AI, transcription, translation, and computer vision, specifically designed to create efficiencies that save time and reduce costs. “We know the government is looking for local solutions that meet their changing needs and Trellis Data is ideally positioned to help. Crucially, investing in a local partner will yield huge returns in the future, upskilling local talent and developing an AI sector that can play a leading role on the global stage. We are very excited about the future of this new office, continuing to advance the AI industry locally and contributing to the local South Australian economy and tech community,” said Mr. Ryan.



For more information about Trellis Data and its products and services, visit www.trellisdata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88221731-8045-42df-94d1-54e053b1b9c1